Ambulatory EHR Market Analysis – Study Report 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — The major drivers for the market include government support for the adoption of HCIT, growing usage of EHR solutions, and the need to curtail the healthcare costs. On the other hand, heavy infrastructure investments and the high cost of deployment are limiting the growth of the global market to a certain extent.

According to research the research report Ambulatory EHR Market is expected to reach USD 5.20 billion by 2021 from USD 3.92 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The Asia-Pacific region presents huge opportunities for growth in the ambulatory EHR market owing to the investments and reforms to modernize China’s healthcare infrastructure, the digital healthcare scenario in India, Japan’s favourable outlook for HCIT, and the implementation of e-Health in Australia.

The report provides an overall understanding of the market. The application segment includes practice management, patient management, e-prescribing, referral management, population health management, decision support, and health analytics. In 2016, the practice management segment commanded the largest share of the global ambulatory EHR market. These solutions increase the efficiency of day-to-day operations, enhance the value of services provided, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) is among the leading players in the ambulatory EHR market. The company follows various growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures to enhance its presence in the market. For instance, in 2016, Allscripts acquired Core Medical Solutions (Australia). This acquisition enabled Allscripts to strengthen its presence in Australia.

Epic Corporation (U.S.) is another prominent player in the ambulatory EHR market. The company focuses on growth strategies such as agreements, acquisitions, and product integration to sustain its foothold in the market. For instance, in 2016, Epic Corporation acquired Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (U.S.), a data center of Mayo Clinic. The acquisition provides huge health data storage and high-quality disaster recovery data center for Epic.

The end user segment of the ambulatory EHR market includes hospital-owned ambulatory centres and independent centres. The hospital-owned ambulatory centres segment commanded the largest share of the global ambulatory EHR market in 2016 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of hospital-owned ambulatory centres can be attributed to the growing need to improve the profitability of healthcare operations and ensure cost-containment by preventing unnecessary healthcare spending, along with government initiatives to improve the quality of care and payment deduction for eligible professionals who are not meaningful users of Certified EHR.

