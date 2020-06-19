Marzipan Market Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018 to 2028

The global Marzipan market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Marzipan market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Marzipan market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Marzipan across various industries.

In 2016, GoodMills GmbH has introduced cereal based marzipan in the powdered form used in the production of baked goods. This cereal based marzipan is versatile in use developed either entirely with water or with whole egg. It is made from the nut-free component which allows products to be placed for specific customers with the nut allergy.

In 2015, J. G. Niederegger GmbH & Co. KG introduced a novel marzipan product for men namely “Man Stuff,” in which marzipan is colored slightly with bitter flavors like whiskey and cashews with virile packaging like toolboxes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Vanilla

Chocolate

Nuts & Cereals

Spices

Fruits

Beverages

Others

Direct

Indirect

Store-based Retailing

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Food & Drinks Health Stores

Online Retailer

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2028

