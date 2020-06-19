Fact.MR Analyzes Impact of COVID-19 on Heart Rate Monitor Watch Market

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ —

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Heart Rate Monitor Watch market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

Further, we have considering 2018 to 2027 as the forecast period.

Competitive Assessment

The Heart Rate Monitor Watch market report includes global as well as emerging players:

Apple, Sony, Garmin, Motorola, Asus, LG, Epson, Mio, Sigma, Samsung, Nike, Polar, Lenovo, and Fitbit.

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

Regional Analysis

Important regions covered in the Heart Rate Monitor Watch market report include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The Heart Rate Monitor Watch market report also provides data regarding the key countries in the defined regions.

Rising Heart Disease Incidences and Fitness Consciousness to Boost Heart Rate Monitor Watch Adoption

According to WHO, every year about 17.7 million lives are lost due to cardiovascular diseases (CVD), representing 31% of all global deaths. Smoking, physical inactivity, poor diet, and excessive alcohol consumption are few of the behavioral reasons responsible for developing health disease. Increasing prevalence of diabetes, obesity, overweight, high blood pressure and high cholesterol are some of the physiological conditions that are related to the development of heart diseases. Approximately 1.9 billion adults were reported overweight, of which 650 million adults were obese. In addition, the prevalence of diabetes was also reported to be 177.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach 337.8 million by 2045.

In the race to increase life expectancy and prevent disease development, medical as well as research communities are consistently engaged in developing diagnostic and treatment tools for different diseases. In addition, majority of patients visit medical physicians to receive treatment based on their online search results. With such intensified health awareness in the era of ‘Smart’ gadgets, demand for heart rate monitor watch is set to witness persistent growth in future.

