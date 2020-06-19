Fact.MR Analyzes Impact of COVID-19 on Nutritional Yeast Market

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Nutritional Yeast market. The Nutritional Yeast report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Each segment alongwith its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the Nutritional Yeast report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Nutritional Yeast market.

Anxiety and Stress De-stressed

Lifestyle changes are present at large across developed and emerging economies. With rapid changes in everyday living, disorders associated with lifestyle have increased, making them a big concern amongst individuals. Lifestyle diseases such as cardiovascular or heart disorders, chronic diseases, and diabetes are becoming common across the globe. Increasing incidences of smoking and drinking, strokes, anxiety, high blood pressure, and high bad cholesterol content are impacting lives of people. According to World Health Organization, lifestyle diseases is the major cause of deaths across the globe. For example, according to Center of Science and Environment, in India, more than 1.7 million new cases of cancer are likely to surface by end of 2020, considering the current rate of alcohol and tobacco consumption, air pollution along with improper diet.

This has influenced people to consume healthy diet that offer high nutritional value and mineral content. Nutritional yeast is a rich source of vitamins, especially B12 that helps in reducing stress and anxiety. Victoria University (Australia) reports that regular consumption of nutritional yeast based spreads can improve stress and anxiety condition among adults. According to American Institute of Stress, 225 million lost working days every year by workers in United States owing to stress has been observed, which has resulted in a high loss of productivity (around US$ 80 billion). Growing awareness regarding nutritional benefits of nutritional yeast, especially in reducing depression, anxiety or stress is expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the product during the assessment period.

