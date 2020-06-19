Active Power Filter Market Scope, Demand and Supply Chain Analysis till 2023

19th June 2020 – Global Active Power Filter Market is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the forecast period. Active power filters (APF) are filters that perform harmonic elimination. They are also used to filter out harmonics in the power system, which are significantly below the switching frequency of the filter. Factors, such as rising use of active power filters in several applications such as data center, IT sector, heating applications. In addition, increasing demand from end-user industry are likely to drive the market in the forthcoming period.

On the other hand, significant power distortion difficulties that may lead to numerous power quality issues, such as energy loss and increasing costs are anticipated to hinder active power filter market growth in the future. However, technological advancements in the field are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Globally, market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

An emerging trend in the active filter market is usage of semiconductor device technology. The decrease in the cost of the power electronic semiconductor devices and signal processors is another prominent trend observed in active power filters market. Active power filter market is segmented by type, voltage level, application, end user, distribution channel and geography.

The market is segmented by type as Hybrid, Shunt, and Series. Based on the voltage level, market is segmented by High, Medium and Low. The key applications are segmented in this market include Semiconductor, Petrochemical, Communications, Automotive, and Steel.

The active power filter market is segmented based on end user as Chemical & Electrolysis, Manufacturing, Metal processing, Pulp & Paper, Transportation Industries, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Automobiles, Packaging, Telecommunication, Construction, Food Processing, Healthcare, and Others. Active power filter is segmented by distribution channel as Offline and Online distribution.

Key players operating in the active power filter market include ABB, Delta Electronics, Inc., Emerson Electric Corporation, Baron, Helios Power Solutions, EC21 Inc., APAITEK Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Schaffner Holding AG, Beijing DaXing Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd and Zhuhai Wanlida Electrical Automation Co., Ltd. The leading companies are involved in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

