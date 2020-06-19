Motorcycle Apparel Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2028

19th June 2020 – The global Motorcycle Apparel Market is projected to grow at an exponential rate during the forecast year. Motorcycle protective clothing is vital for minimizing the risk of soft tissue damage, infection or other complication. “The European standards for motorcycle protective clothing and apparels have recently come into force and have successfully provided the first objective tests to reveal product efficiency and has revealed significant simulator failings under vehicular crash conditions.”

A growing level of awareness has presented new opportunities for local and international manufacturers to offer an array of fashion and style selections with incredible levels of protection in order to meet the requirements of all the different end-user segments of the motorcycle market. This has helped consumers to gain confidence in protective apparels and is highly investing in protective motorcycle accessories. Furthermore, several manufacturers are incessantly integrating modern-day electronics and advanced fiberglass plastic materials in manufacture of protection gear and development of helmets with head up displays, which is anticipated to surge the demand for these accessories in the upcoming years.

Market segmentation by end users/applications type includes road motorcycle apparel and off-road motorcycle apparel. Based on product type, the market has been categorized into jackets, shoes, pants, gloves, protector, helmet, and base layers.

