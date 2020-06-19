EHR Software Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report to 2028

19th June 2020 – Global EHR Software Market is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the forecast period. An electronic health record (EHR) is a digital form of the paper chart of a patient. It comprises all the data associated to a patient’s medical history, such as diagnoses, allergies, medications, immunization dates, radiology images, treatment plans, and test results from laboratories.

Factors, such as increase in acceptance of EHR, rapid surge in aged population, increased use of cloud based EHR software, and subsequent increase in the number of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in the field of HER software are likely to drive the EHR software market in forthcoming period.

On the other hand, high cost of EHR and increase in concerns regarding the patient data security and safety owing to surge in cyber-crime are anticipated to hinder the market growth in future. However, government initiatives promoting EHR is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

EHR software market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Market is segmented by type, mode of delivery, installation, application, end user and geography. Market is segmented by type as perioperative care, emergency care, mobile applications for nurse and doctors, and others. Based on mode of delivery, the EHR software market is segmented by on premise and cloud based.

Based on installation, the HER software market is segmented by Client Server Based, Web Based and Software as Services. The “Web Based” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness a substantial growth in the years to come. Increasing demand is the key factor attributing to the rate of market growth.

The key applications are segmented in the market include Clinical Research Application, Administrative Application, Clinical Application, Healthcare Financing and Reporting in Healthcare System.

The EHR software market is segmented based on end user as Ambulatory surgery centers, Physician Office, Hospital and Others. The “Hospital” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of market include increased output, convenience, and hospitals generate huge medical data on a daily basis.

Leading players of EHR Software including:

AdvancedMD

CareCloud

Athena Clinicals

Practice Fusion

eClinicalWorks

Greenway Health

ChartLogic

Aprima

Accenture

EpicCare

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

