Covid-19 Lockdown Impact: Asphalt Anti-Strip Market Growth and Demand (YEAR), Projected Fact.MR

Increasing applications of asphalt anti-strip additives across a variety of industrial sectors is attracting many asphalt anti-strip manufacturers and other stakeholders to invest in the asphalt anti-strip market. A majority of chemical manufacturers in the Asphalt Anti-Strip Market are delivering high-quality of asphalt anti-strip as well as technical support for various industrial end-users.

Leading asphalt anti-strip manufacturers are offering technical support according to the availability of local raw materials and specifications to gain a competitive edge in the asphalt anti-strip market. Furthermore, by providing global coverage with state-of-the-art laboratories for research across the world, asphalt anti-strip market leaders are offering customized technical support for industrial end-users across different geographical regions.

Moisture damage is one of the key challenges for manufacturers of asphalt anti-strip additives, which may hamper the growth of the asphalt anti-strip market in the near future. Top tier companies in the asphalt anti-strip market are shifting their efforts to developing more effective ways to improve the resistance of asphalt anti-strip additives against the damage caused due to moisture. Rapidly increasing investments in research & development by asphalt anti-strip manufacturers is likely to emerge as one of the most popular trend in the asphalt anti-strip market in the upcoming years.

Demand for Higher Operational Efficiency and Development of Efficient Additives to Drive the Global Asphalt Anti-Strip Market

The global market for asphalt anti-strip is estimated to remain under the influence of various micro- and macro-economic factors. Growth of the transportation industry, urbanization, increased road and highway construction, as well as rising industrial trade activities are few of the major factors responsible for the growth of the global asphalt anti-strip market.

Intense R&D in the chemical sector to alleviate the toxicity of asphalt anti-strip additives is an important factor driving the demand for asphalt anti-strip in the global market. Stringent regulations and changing international standards regarding the utilization of asphalt anti-strip additives are important milestones to be achieved by manufacturers.

Asphalt anti-stripping agents are chemicals that provide adhesion between asphalt and aggregates. These additives increase asphalt concrete mixture performance against moisture. Hydrated lime and liquid anti-stripping agents are majorly used asphalt additives to reduce moisture sensitivity and resist the stripping of asphalt. Although liquid anti-strip agents are cost-effective and highly preferred additives, studies have observed higher operational efficiency and service time of pavements with the use of hydrated lime in the asphalt concrete mixture.

Increased Load on Roads and Highways Demands Higher Efficiency

The transportation industry is growing exponentially, especially in emerging markets such as China and India. The reasons behind this growth is attributed to increasing global population, growing GDP, and rising vehicle ownership. With increased vehicle ownership, high traffic volumes and heavy loads on the roads and highways have become a common concern for transportation maintenance authorities. While moisture is the most common factor affecting the longevity of asphalt concrete, the use of anti-stripping agents has been generally ignored. However, with the intent to avoid higher investment as well as maintenance costs, construction engineers are actively adopting asphalt anti-stripping agents in maintenance as well as new construction projects.

Green Additives to Gain Traction in the Global Market

Stringent environmental regulations to reduce pollutant emission during asphalt production for road pavements has led to the development of greener and bio-based asphalt anti-strip agents by manufacturers. These new anti-strip agents are manufactured by 100% green chemistry. Further, these agents are non-corrosive, odor-free, and safe for workers as well as the environment. As the adoption of sustainable and greener production methods have increased, green asphalt anti-strip agents are likely to witness steady adoption in future.

Implementation of Nanotechnology to Improve Operational Efficiency

Nanotechnology is a latest breakthrough in the field of asphalt anti-strip agents. A handful of manufacturers, including Zydex Industries, have introduced a nano-material approach to increase the efficiency of anti-strip agents and overall binding performance in asphalt concrete mixture. Nano modifications in the anti-strip agent leads to the formation of non-polar hydrophobic aggregates at the processing temperature of hot mix asphalt (HMA). This new approach enhances the bonding capacity of asphalt concrete mixture by 10-20 fold as compared to normal asphalt anti-strip agents.

