North America HVAC Contained Server Market Estimated to Reach 1,540.4 Million USD by 2022

As per report “North America HVAC Contained Server Market by Form Factor (Below 20 U, 20 to 40 U, Above 40 U), Cooling Capacity (Below 6,000 BTU, 6,000 to 10,000 BTU, Above 10,000 BTU), Organization Size, Vertical, and Country – Forecast to 2022”, the North America Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) contained server market size is expected to grow from USD 634.8 Million in 2017 to USD 1,540.4 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during the forecast period.

The demand for HVAC contained servers is driven by factors, such as exponential increase in server rack densities, rapid deployment and less construction period, and significant cost savings achieved by server owners. With the proliferation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and startups worldwide, the North America HVAC contained server market is expected to gain a major traction during the forecast period.

The 20 to 40 U form factor segment is expected to contribute to the largest market share in 2017

On the basis of form factors, the 20 to 40 U segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2017. These servers are getting increasingly deployed by businesses, as they provide more features than the below 20 U rack servers. These servers are generally considered to be half rack to three-fourth rack. Moreover, these servers spare businesses of the high monthly costs associated with full cabinet rack space of above 40 U rack servers. The 20 to 40 U rack servers can be easily upgraded to a full rack. These servers are ideal for deployment in medium-sized businesses.

Above 10,000 BTU cooling capacity segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Ideally, this range of cooling capacity supports medium- to high-level IT loads. Being easily portable, the servers attached to this cooling apparatus can be easily shifted from one location to another. They are ideal for deployment in small warehouses, factories, or offices, and are economical to an extent, in terms of electricity used.

The US is expected to contribute to the largest market share during the forecast period

The US is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the North America HVAC contained server market from 2017 to 2022, as compared to Canada. The country has been extremely responsive toward adopting the latest technological advancements. The major growth drivers for this region are the various regulations catering to data privacy, and rising land prices, which are creating a decline in large data centers. The major vendors providing HVAC contained servers in North America are Black Box Corporation (Pennsylvania, US), Vertiv Co. (Ohio, US), Schneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison, France), STULZ GmbH (Hamburg, Germany), Hitachi Systems (Tokyo, Japan), Tripp Lite (Illinois, US), Rackmount Solutions (Texas, US), EIC Solutions, Inc. (Pennsylvania, US), Crenlo (Minnesota, US), and Karis Technologies Inc. (Toronto, Canada).