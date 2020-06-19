Upcoming Growth Trends in the Food Enzymes Market

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Food Enzymes Market Is Projected To Account for a Value of USD 3.2 Billion By 2023 With the increasing prevalence of diseases among consumers, manufacturers focus on offering high-quality food products that are nutrition-dense. In addition, retailers prefer accommodating shelves for food products with an enhanced shelf life. Due to the increasing demand for food products that are rich in nutrition and have extended shelf life, manufacturers are increasingly utilizing food enzymes. According to MarketsandMarkets, the food enzymes market is projected to account for a value of USD 3.2 billion by 2023, recording a CAGR of 6.9%.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=800

The lipase segment by type is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Lipase is an enzyme involved in the hydrolysis of fats or lipids. It acts as a catalyst and breaks down oils and solid fats into compounds. Its major function is aiding the digestion, transport, and processing of dietary lipids. Lipase acts critically in cheese and yogurt fermentation. It is mainly used in the bakery, dairy, and oil & fat industries. It is one of the fastest-growing enzymes and are widely growing because of the growth in food & beverage industry. The market for lipase is growing because of its application in the dairy industry.

The liquid segment by formulation is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Food enzymes in the liquid formulation are generally less stable than solids, though they have greater activity and better functionality. The liquid formulation of enzymes is supplied as a liquid solution, which is sprayed on the pellets. This type of formulation is easy to handle and is thus growing in demand globally. However, it is subject to spillage or splashing; is unstable; is sensitive to rapid attacks by other ingredients; and is susceptible to physical and chemical degradation.

The Food Enzymes Market To Record the Fastest Growth in Asia Pacific Throughout 2023

In parallel to the growing population in various countries of Asia Pacific, the demand for different food products is projected to remain high. As manufacturers focus on catering to the increasing demand from consumers for high-quality food products in a shorter period, the market for food enzymes is projected to increase in this region over the coming years. In addition, rising awareness about the benefits of food enzymes is widening lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers. On account of these factors, the market is projected to record the fastest growth in the region during the forecast period.

Request for Customization:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=800

Leading players in the food enzymes market focus on adopting strategies such as acquisitions, new product launches, agreements, and expansions to improve their presence in the market. Some of the key players identified in the market include Associated British Foods (UK), Novozymes (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), DowDuPont (US), and Chr. Hansen (Denmark).

Overall, the food enzymes market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. With the increasing demand for food products in retail outlets, manufacturers are focusing on utilizing feed additives to shorten the production time and offer premium-quality products. These factors are projected to contribute to the growth of the market significantly.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com