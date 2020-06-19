Grain Analysis Market worth 2,323.1 Million USD by 2022

Chicago, 2020-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Grain Analysis Market by Grain Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Pulses), Target Tested (Pathogens, Pesticides, GMO, Mycotoxins), Technology (Traditional, Rapid), End Use (Food, Feed), Component, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The grain analysis market, by services, is projected to reach USD 2,323.1 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2022. The grain analysis market, by equipment, is projected to reach USD 761.7 million from 2017 to 2022. The market is driven by increase in outbreak of foodborne illnesses, globalization in grain trade, and stringent safety & quality regulation for food & feed. Lack of coordination between market stakeholders and improper enforcement of regulatory laws & supporting infrastructure in developing economies are the major restraints for this market.

Cereals is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The market for cereals is projected to be the fastest-growing grain type from 2017 to 2022. The high demand for cereals can be attributed to their large-scale production and trade along with higher testing of pathogens, mycotoxins, GMOs, allergens, heavy metals, and other contaminants in this segment.

The mycotoxins segment is estimated to be the largest market in 2016

The grain analysis market, by target tested, was dominated by the mycotoxin segment in 2016. This is due to the fact that mycotoxins are chemically stable at high temperatures, and therefore can travel all the way through the food supply chain causing various safety incidences due to which their occurrence in grains is most prevalent.

Rapid technology is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period

The rapid technology is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period due to low turnaround time, higher accuracy, sensitivity, and ability to test a wide range of contaminants in comparison to traditional technology.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The market in the Asia Pacific region is driven by the growing consumer awareness and increasing health consciousness coupled with growing investments by testing companies in the region. Also, Asia Pacific is the largest feed consumer in the world as it has the largest livestock population and therefore expected to grow the grain analysis market for feed as well.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the services & product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading service companies such as SGS SA (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas SA (France), Intertek Group plc (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), TÜV SÜD (Germany), ALS Limited (Australia), among others. It also includes profiles of leading equipment providing companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Waters Corporation (US), and AB Sciex (US).