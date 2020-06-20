Ancient Resource Auctions’ online-only Summer Antiquities Discovery Sale, Auction #85, will be held on Saturday, June 27

Montrose, CA, 2020-Jun-20 — /EPR Network/ — A lovely Moche portrait vessel made between 100 BC and 500 AD, a Late Period Ptolemaic Egyptian bronze sarcophagus of a lizard, and a gorgeous Cypriot alabaster dish from the 4th or 5th century BC are a few expected top lots in Ancient Resource Auctions’ online-only Auction #85, a Summer Antiquities Discovery Sale slated for Saturday, June 27th.

“Our Summer Discovery Sale will feature a wonderful selection of authentic, museum quality and well-provenanced items from various cultures, as well as other ethnographic and antique items starting at great values,” said Gabriel Vandervort of Ancient Resource Auctions. “Also sold will be an array of antique and ancient-style reproduction pieces.”

The auction is up and online now for pre-bidding. It will go live on auction day, July 27th at 9 am Pacific time and will continue throughout the day. Up for bid are around 325 lots of authentic Egyptian, Greek, Roman, Near Eastern, Holy Land, Byzantine, Asian and Pre-Columbian antiquities, plus fine examples of ethnographic art – something for every level of collector.

The visually arresting Moche portrait vessel, 11 ½ inches tall, depicts a male with well-modeled features and a wrapped headdress. The eyes are well-formed and the features look as if they actually represent someone recognizable by those who knew him. This nice example of a distinguished pottery type unique to the Moche culture is expected to achieve $600-$800.

The Egyptian bronze sarcophagus for a lizard from the Late Period, Ptolemaic (circa 664-30 BC) is a nice example with good detail and carries a pre-sale estimate of $450-$700. The figure is associated with the creator god Atum and consists of a rectangular bronze box with a likeness of a lizard on top. The diminutive piece measures approximately 2 ½ inches by 1 ¼ inch by 1 inch.

The Cypriot alabaster dish from the 4th or 5th century BC is carved from attractive banded stone and features a rounded bottom and a wide, flat rim. It’s 3 ½ inches in diameter and comes with a cute little custom wire stand. A nearly identical example of the dish resides in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The one in the sale carries a pre-sale estimate of $600-$900.

A decorative antique necklace comprised of Islamic glass beads, mostly circa 8th-12th century AD, with the beads strung together with plated coin replicas, brass breads and wire (all probably early 20th century) is expected to bring $700-$1,000; while a Vera Cruz Remojades style figural whistle from Mexico, circa 300 BC-300 AD, 9 inches tall, with the figure shown standing with an elaborate headdress and costume and wearing a central ovoid pendant, should hit $300-$500.

Two ancient Egyptian lots have identical estimates of $600-$1,000. One is a Middle Kingdom alabaster jar, circa 2040-1802 BC, 5 ¼ inches tall, having an ovoid body with a narrow flat bottom and rounded rim. The other is a bronze striding figure of Amun from the Late Period, circa, 664-332 BC, depicted wearing a short skirt, a feathered headdress and a false beard. The 4 ¾ inch tall figure strides with the left foot forward, the left had grasping a staff that’s now lost.

A mounted set of five Near Eastern bronze arrow and spear points dating to around 1200-800 BC, each one well preserved with attractive mottled green patination, the group mounted in a nice custom metal base, should realize $450-$700. Also, a Near Eastern iron knife with a bronze handle from the 12th-14th century (or a little later), 14 inches in length, is estimated to gavel for $350-$500. The blade, reattached to the handle, is nicely preserved and has a stable oxide patina.

All lots may be viewed and bid on now, via Ancient Resource Auctions’ bidding platform, at bid.AncientResourceAuctions.com, and on its bidding apps for both Android and Apple devices. Bids can also be placed on Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. A link to LiveAuctioneers is at https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/170624_auction-85-summer-antiquities-discovery-sale/.

In addition to online bidding, phone and absentee bids will be accepted. When bidding this way, a 19.5 percent buyer’s premium will apply, versus a 24.5 percent premium when bidding online via LiveAuctioneers.com or Invaluable.com, and 20 percent via the Ancient Resource Auctions bidding platform and app.

Because of social distancing restrictions in Los Angeles and the COVID-19 health crisis, in-person meetings to preview items are difficult. However, Ancient Resource Auctions is happy to send additional photos and conduct detailed condition reports for interested bidders, as well as answer any and all questions. Call 818-425-9633 or email ancientresourceauctions@yahoo.com.

To learn more about Ancient Resource Auctions and the Saturday, June 27th Summer Antiquities Discovery Sale, visit www.AncientResourceAuctions.com. Updates are posted often. For more information please call 818-425-9633; or send an e-mail to ancientresourceauctions@yahoo.com.

About Ancient Resource Auctions:

Ancient Resource Auctions is one of the few truly specialized auction houses as it pertains to handling rare antiquities. It is a small operation with a true passion and dedication for ancient history, with decades of combined experience working specifically with these items. Buyers can feel secure knowing we only offer genuine antiquities. Ancient Resource Auctions is always seeking quality ancient art and antiquities for future auctions. To inquire about consigning one piece or an entire collection, you may call 818-425-9633 or send an e-mail to ancientresourceauctions@yahoo.com. All inquiries are confidential. To learn more about the company, visit www.ancientresourceauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Ancient Resource Auctions

P. O. Box 278

Montrose, CA 91021 (USA)

818-425-9633

ancientresourceauctions@yahoo.com

http://www.ancientresourceauctions.com