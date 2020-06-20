FoCE’s 2020 Virtual Conference video and presentations now available online

Los Angeles, CA, 2020-Jun-20 — /EPR Network/ — The Future of California Elections held its first virtual conference on May 14, 2020, the eighth in a series of annual conferences, bringing together over 300 participants from across the country entirely online to meet the challenges of the coming General Election in November. The conference program explored California’s readiness for elections as well as best practices for vote by mail and ensuring access for voters with disabilities and limited English proficient voters. Videos and slideshows are available on the conference’s web page, featuring partners, panelists and presenters engaged in critical conversations on ensuring safe and secure elections despite the current threat to public health.

Conference highlights:

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s opening remarks.

Three expert panels.

  • Is California prepared for November 2020?
  • What do we consider when expanding voting by mail in a state as diverse as California?
  • How do we ensure language access in elections through a COVID-19 response.

Closing Remarks by U.S. Election Assistance Commission Chairman Ben Hovland.

To view the conference in its entirety, or individual panels as well as slide show presentations, visit https://futureofcaelections.org/foce2020virtual/.

Find us on Twitter @FutureCAElect and @VotersChoiceCA. For more information on FoCE’s 2020 Virtual Conference or upcoming events, contact Lupe Flores at lupe@futureofcaelections.org

