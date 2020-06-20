Shannon’s Online Fine Art Auction on Thursday, June 25th, features American Impressionism, 19th century art and more

Milford, CT, 2020-Jun-20 — /EPR Network/ — Shannon’s expanded schedule of Online Fine Art Auctions has been a treasure trove for new and seasoned collectors. With diverse lots ranging from 19th century American and European Art to Contemporary Fine Prints, the offerings in Shannon’s online auctions attract a broad audience at every price-point. The Thursday, June 25th sale of nearly 200 lots, starting at 2 pm Eastern time, is no exception.

Headlining the auction are several fresh-to-the-market, quality paintings by leading American Impressionists. Offerings include A View of Greenwich Harbor by John Henry Twachtman (est. $20,000-30,0000); Winter Stream by George Gardner Symons (est. $15,000-25,000); A View of the Bronx River by Ernest Lawson – a highly comparable work to another painting by Lawson in the Metropolitan Museum of Art (est. $15,000-25,000); and a Sunlit Doorway by Abbott Fuller Graves (est. $12,000-18,000). Paintings by Francis Coates Jones, Colin Campbell Cooper, Childe Hassam, John Fabian Carlson and Edward Henry Potthast will also be featured.

In the 19th century paintings category, a beautiful Jules Breton painting of a young woman Mending the Nets in front a river view is sure to attract an international audience (est. $30,000-50,000). Paintings by other notable American and European 19th century artists including Louis Charles Moller, Ferdinand Richardt, Thomas Chambers, Worthington Whittredge and Victor de Grailly will be offered.

An exceptional painting The Red Barn by Eric Sloane stands out amongst the handful of New England area paintings. A large 40 x 50-inch Emile Gruppe of Winter, Vermont exhibited at the North Shore Arts Exhibition in Gloucester in 1941 is another quality example in this category.

New York City paintings in the sale include a view of the Queensboro Bridge by Johann Berthelsen, two Tugboat watercolors by Reginald Marsh and a view in Central Park by Albert Pels.

Shannon’s online auctions have become a virtual shopping destination. Sandra Germain, managing partner, commented “Our online sales this year have seen 80% sell-through rates and increased participation from around the world. We are happy to report strong results and I am sure with the quality of artworks in this Summer online sale we will continue this positive trend. We are, of course, looking forward to welcoming clients back into our gallery and are now slowly reopening with previews by appointment and video chat –a popular, fun and effective option for many of our clients.”

The Summer Online Auction at Shannon’s is chock-full of quality paintings, sculpture, drawings, and fine prints. In addition to the works listed above Shannon’s will also offer a collection of paintings by Woodstock Colony artists, Contemporary Prints, Western art and more!

The auction will start promptly at 2:00PM ET on Thursday, June 25th. A link to the sale will be available on the Shannon’s homepage. Bidding will take place live online through Invaluable.com. Absentee bids may be arranged by request directly through shannons.com or by contacting the gallery.

To learn more about Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers and the Thursday, June 25th auction, please visit www.shannons.com or follow them on social media. Updates are posted frequently.

Consignments for auctions at Shannon's are accepted year-round.

