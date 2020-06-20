Axenic-UV announces the launch of its range of Smart UVC Disinfection & Detection Systems

Indianapolis, IN., 2020-Jun-20 — /EPR Network/ — Axenic-UV today announces the launch of its broad range of UVC Disinfection and Detection Systems. Backed by the US-based IKIO Group, Axenic-UV has developed state-of-the-art systems that deploy a variety of disinfection technologies like Germicidal UVC, Disinfectant Atomizer, Microwave UV, Thermal Detection and Induction Sterilization to detect, kill, and neutralize a diverse range of harmful surface and airborne pathogens.

Axenic-UV’s solutions seek to offer businesses and facility operators effective germicidal solutions for disinfection and detection, that would enable them to adapt to the heightened safety parameters required to operate safely. The company’s systems, developed in conformance with FDA and UL guidelines, are meant for a broad range of sanitization duties and germ-killing applications in areas frequented by masses like hospitals & clinics, transit hubs, grocery stores, educational facilities and even in households.

The company’s product portfolio is designed to offer a diverse range of disinfection systems: Smart UVC Robots, Mobile UVC Sterilization devices, Wall and ceiling mounted UV lamps, HVAC sterilization modules, and non-UV induction-based air disinfection devices. Apart from the germicidal systems, the company bets big on screening instruments that incorporate thermal imaging. They can prevent individuals’ access to sanitized environments—reducing chances of cross-contamination and maintaining disease-free environments.

“The uniqueness of Axenic-UV Systems lies in their diverse use of germicidal technologies which appeal to a broad range of users.”, according to Ekamdeep Singh, Axenic-UV’s CEO. He added, “We aim to unlock the extraordinary potential of Germicidal UVC and latest innovative disinfection and detection technologies for a disease-free world, that doesn’t have to come to a grinding halt because of disease outbreaks.”

The current pandemic situation has shown us how surface and airborne pathogens can quickly spread infections and force governments around the world into crippling lockdowns. Studies show that a Covid-19 positive individual can infect up to 406 people. The use of UVC systems is on the rapid rise given their proven track record in getting rid of HAIs in the healthcare industry. And for many, it has already become a major weapon in the fight against the spread of infections in other sectors like Education, Entertainment, Commercial, Industrial and Retail.