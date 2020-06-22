European Mammography Workstations Market Worth $14 million | Recent Developments, Segmentation & Major Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ —

[115 Pages Report] The European Mammography Workstations Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach USD 14 million.

Factors such as the rising burden of breast cancer, increasing market availability of multimodality diagnostic platforms, and the increasing patient awareness about the clinical benefits associated with the early diagnosis of breast conditions are driving the growth of the market.

Recent Developments;

In February 2019, Fujifilm (Japan) launched ASPIRE Bellus II.

In January 2018, Agfa-Gevaert NV (Belgium) signed a contract with the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (UK) in order to implement enterprise imaging for radiology platform.

In May 2017, Siemens AG (Germany) and Fraunhofer MEVIS (Germany) entered into a partnership for developing artificial intelligence software systems to facilitate diagnosis and therapy decisions in order to support physicians to define the best possible treatment approach.

Browse 39 market data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 115 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=101392240

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of end users, the European mammography workstations market is segmented into hospitals, surgical clinics, & diagnostic imaging centers; breast care centers; and researchers & academia. The hospitals, surgical clinics, & diagnostic imaging centers accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This can be attributed to the ongoing technological advancements in the field of diagnostic data visualization & analysis, rising number of breast screening programs and the implementation of comprehensive breast screening guidelines across European countries, growing awareness about the clinical benefits offered by multimodality workstations, and the growing trend of Workflow Automation among healthcare providers.

On the basis of modality, the European mammography workstations market is segmented into mammography (X-ray) workstations and multimodality mammography workstations. In 2018, the multimodality mammography workstations segment accounted for the larger share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasingly supportive government initiatives/regulations in Europe, increasing awareness about the diagnostic efficacy of contrast-enhanced digital mammography, growing market availability of integrated mammography solutions, techno-commercial advantages associated with multimodality mammography workstations, and the rising prevalence of breast cancer.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=101392240

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Germany accounted for the largest share of the European mammography workstations market in 2018. The large share of Germany is primarily attributed to the better reimbursement scenario in the country as compared to other European countries, wider acceptance of multimodality mammography workstations among major end users (such as hospitals, surgical clinics, and breast care centers), and the rising patient demand for improved cancer screening.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

General Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hologic Inc. (US), Carestream Health (US), EIZO Corporation (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Barco (Belgium), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Benetec Advanced Medical Systems (Belgium), PLANMED OY (Finland), Sectra AB (Sweden), Aycan Medical Systems, LLC. (US), and Esaote SPA (Italy) are the major players in the European mammography workstations market.