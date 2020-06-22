Impact of COVID-19 on Bell’s Palsy Treatment Market, Infers Fact.MR

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Bell’s palsy is a chronic medical condition that causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the facial muscles. Bell’s palsy generally occurs when the nerves that control the facial muscles become inflamed, swollen, or compressed. Patients suffering from Bell’s palsy find it difficult to smile or close their eyes as it affects one side of face. Bell’s palsy is common among people aged between 16 to 60 years. It usually occurs after the patient suffers from cold, ear infection or eye infection for one or two weeks or more. However, the exact cause of damage of the cranial nerve due to Bell’s palsy is still unknown. Patients suffering from diabetes or lung infection are highly susceptible to Bell’s palsy.



Bell’s Palsy Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global Bell’s palsy treatment market can be segmented on the basis of drug class, distribution channel and geography.



Based on drug class type, the global Bell’s palsy treatment market is segmented as:

Corticosteroids

Anticonvulsants

Antibacterial

Antivirals

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global Bell’s palsy treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies



Important regions covered in the Bell’s Palsy Treatment market report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The Bell’s Palsy Treatment market report also provides data regarding the key countries in the defined regions.

