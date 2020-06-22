Nylon Cable Ties Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development till 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The global nylon cable ties market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR growth in the forthcoming period. Rapid surge in product demand is credited to the rising demand from food & beverages industry, and retail sector. Nylon cable ties are less expensive, ubiquitous and easy to use, thus finding application in various industries. Globally, nylon cable ties market is predicted to generate massive revenue during the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development activities.

Growing adoption of nylon cable ties from pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to boost the demand of cable ties over the forecast period. Different types of nylon cable ties such as counting zip tie, wire tie, zipper tie, wire wrap, hose tie, rat belt, and mouse belt are gaining popularity among end-use industries in the past few years. Use of nylon cable ties for wide range of application ranging from bundling of cables to flameproof applications is estimated to amplify market value for the product in the upcoming years. However, volatility in the cost of raw material and rising concerns related to environmental hazards are expected to restrain industry growth to a certain extent.

Global Nylon Cable Ties market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

• Hua Wei

• HellermannTyton

• Thomas & Betts

• Panduit

• Avery Dennison

• Advanced Cable Ties

• Cobra

• Cabac

• 3M

• SapiSelco

• Ever-Ties Cable Tie System

• Novoflex

• Davico Industrial

• Surelock Plastics

• KSS

Development of innovative products with superior product quality and cost efficiency are expected to attract more customers towards nylon cable ties. For instance, on September 2016, INDEX Fixing Systems, unveiled a new range of nylon cable ties. The new set of product format enhance the densification of the linear by more than 65 percent. Launch of new products are designed according to the requirement of storage spaces; thus improving overall profitability of customers. Development of display boxes for nylon cable ties, which facilitate product replacement are gaining widespread popularity.

Market Segment:

Global Mobile Storage Systems by Application

• Electronic Communications

• Electrical Product

• Automobile Industry

• Others

Global Mobile Storage Systems by Product

• PA66 Cable Ties

• PA6 Cable Ties

• Other

