Pajamas Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2023

The global pajamas market is estimated to witness massive growth during the forecast period. Credits to the United States who made pajamas extremely prevalent during the 1920s and mass-produced them in variants for everyone, i.e., men, women and kids and this clothing is still eminent among the consumers, which is one of the most important factors that is escalating the growth of the sector. This industry has a holistic and atomistic view and it is anticipated that the growth of this sector will accelerate tremendously.

Apart from providing comfort, wearing pajamas has some stimulating and advantageous health benefits. During winters, it is better to wear them as it keeps the body warm. To prevent from cold or flu, wearing this attire is essential as it covers the legs and evades the sickness. Additionally, it is very hygienic because the dead skin cells in the body does not contaminate the bed and creates a comfortable sleeping environment.

Global Pajamas market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

• Aimer

• Meibiao

• Maniform

• AUTUMN DEER

• CONLIA

• ETAM

• Victoria’s Secret

• Barefoot Dream

• Dkny

• PJ Salvage

• Ralph Lauren

• H&M

• IZOD

• Nautica

• Dockers

The pajamas market is split by product type, which is further divided into Women’s PJs, Men’s PJs and Kids PJs. It is also segmented on the basis of applications such as Family and Hotel.

Based on region, North America holds the highest share because, countries such as the US is very popular for its different styles. These pajamas are made up of rayon, cotton or silk and were primarily worn for sleeping. But in the recent years the manufacturers have started designing fashionable pajamas that can be worn even outdoors and have retained the same comfort of the cloth that is being used.

Along with this, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a faster rate owing to the rise in the demand for pajamas at all seasons. These are some of the major dynamics that are expected to inflate the requirement of this industry in all the other regions worldwide and will boost the pajamas market to witness tremendous development.

Market Segment:

On the basis of region

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

On the basis of the end users/applications

• Family

• Hotel

• Others

On the basis of product

• Women’s PJs

• Men’s PJs

• Kids PJs

