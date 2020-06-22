Plastic Refractory Material Market Segmented by Regions, Types, Applications & Forecast Report, 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The global plastic refractory material market is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction period. Advent of pneumatic placement as an installation technique, and shifting preference towards improved gunnable refractory compositions by manufactures to curb rebound losses are expected to boost market demand for plastic refractory materials over the coming years.

Rampant demand for refractory materials from iron and steel industry are credited to the incorporation of advanced installation techniques by end-use industries. Refractories are currently used in heating furnaces, soaking furnaces, annealing furnace, sintering furnace and electric furnace roof. Use of refractories for degassing application, and coke & foundry markets is further propelling plastic refractory material market demand, in the recent years. Gunned refractories are gaining traction among iron and steel industry due to several benefits such as superior physical properties over rammed refractories.

Key Players:

• LONTTO GROUP

• Resco

• Vitcas

• Onex

• Riverside

• CHANEYCO Refratech

• M. Lukas Company

• Plibrico

Request free sample to get a complete list of companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/plastic-refractory-materials-market/request-sample

Plibrico’s line of refractories were involved in developing plastic refractories since October 2015. Introduction of Phos-bonded plastics by Plibrico that bonds well with existing refractory are gaining traction as well. These Phos-bonded materials offer better thermal shock resistance with rapid firing rate. Incremental demand for these monolithic refractories, which contains of high content of granular and powdery materials, alongside traces of plastic clay, are credited to the growing focus towards reduction in the down-time of their furnace equipment and the rising production pressure. These refractories are helpful in several industrial operations, including furnace repairs.

Rising demand for trowel-able, sprayed, pumped and gunned refractories from various industry markets is expected to favor industry expansion during the forthcoming years. For instance, Allied Mineral Products have introduced SUPERBLACK as refractories, which are currently used to upkeep of runners and for a blast furnace taphole. Higher silica content and heat setting capabilities makes it ideal for blast furnace taphole. It also offer better slag resistance owing to the siliceous aggregate and carbon additions.

On the basis of region:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

On the basis of the end users/applications:

• Metallurgy

• Petrochemical

• Thermal Power

• Steel Industry

• Other

Browse Related Category Reports @ https://industriesstudyreport.wordpress.com/

Key Questions Answered in This Report

• Analysis of the market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

• Historical data and forecast

• Regional analysis including growth estimates

• Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

• Profiles including products, sales/revenues, and market position

• Market structure, market drivers and restraints.