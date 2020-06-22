Proton Therapy Market Top Manufacturer, Industry Overview and Forecast Report, 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The worldwide proton therapy market is projected to exhibit a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Proton therapy is the most advanced and precise form of radiation therapy and mostly used in the treatment of cancer. Rise in occurrence of cancer patients, and improvement in insurance coverage for proton therapy are likely drive the growth. The other driving factors include rising awareness among people, surge in demand for proton therapy and increase in consumption of tobacco.

In 2015, according to the World Health Organization, over 1.1 billion people smoked tobacco and the number is still increasing. Technical progressions and increase in health care spending are the other factors driving the growth of proton therapy. However, high treatment cost is likely to hamper the growth in the years to come.

In July 2015, the state government of Victoria invested approximately AUD 2 million (USD 1.53 million) to develop a National Centre for Proton Beam Therapy at the Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre (VCCC). The new center is expected to offer treatment to the patients in Australia.

North America is one of the prominent regions and will continue to account for a large share in the proton therapy market in the forecast period, owing to the high acceptance of this therapy and strong reimbursement framework.

Also, in September 2016, Royal Philips and IBA together launched Ambient Experience solution for the proton therapy support of IBA’s Proteus PLUS. The novel patient-centric solution was planned to surge operational effectiveness and patient comfort. Mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and new product development are some of the most extensively accepted strategies by industry companies, both small and large.

