Frosting and Icing Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2019 – 2023

22nd June 2020 – Global Frosting and Icing Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. The frosting & icing is a coating that is exclusively used for decorating baked goods like cakes, muffins, pastries, and others. Frosting is a combination of butter and cream whereas, icing is a thin sugary glaze used on pastry and cakes. Also, it can be made using numerous flavors like chocolate, fruit extract or juice, coffee, and others.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of frosting and icing market are the rising demand for pastries and cakes, a growing number of bakeries and food industries, rising disposable income, and rapid urbanization in the developing regions. However, its side effect on health like obesity problems and growing health-conscious populace may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Frosting and icing market is segmented based on product type, application, distribution channel and region.

Cream cheese frosting, buttercream frosting, dusting, boiled cooked icing, royal icing, ganache, and other product types are explored in the market. The buttercream-frosting sector accounted for the substantial market share of frosting & icing and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. The reason could be ease of use & its consistency and several manufacturers are developing enhanced frosting & icing products.

The frosting & icing market is categorized based on applications like household, bakery, restaurants, and others. The bakery sector accounted for the significant market share of frosting & icing and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come.

Distribution channels like convenience stores, hypermarket, online channels, supermarket, and others classify frosting & icing market. Online channel accounted for the substantial market share of frosting & icing and is estimated to lead overall market in the years to come. The reason behind overall market growth could be the availability of numerous branded products on a single website with discounts on several products.

Global Frosting and Icing market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

CSM Bakery Solutions

Wilton

Rich Product

Betty Crocker

Dawn Food

Lawrence

BGC Manufacturing

Macphie

Renshaw

Fruit Fillings Inc

Dixie’s Icing

Effco

Orchardicing

Kelmyshop

CK Products

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Frosting & Icing in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

