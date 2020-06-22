Formwork Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2028

22nd June 2020 – The global Formwork Market is expected to display higher growth rate in the upcoming period. Rapid surge in the market is credited to the rising number of construction activities, particularly in the Asia Pacific and North America region. Rising number of construction projects such as smart cities and growing infrastructural spending by local governments are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Globally, market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of formwork market.

Formwork structures and its support is typically used in building & construction industry over the past few decades. It is formed from various raw materials including timber and plywood, steel, aluminum and plastic. Use of formwork structures and its support limits overall time and costs required for a construction project. Growing preference towards formwork structures and its support is credited to the minimal considerations, while building and reusing the mold. However, rising cost associated with transportation of formwork from one place to other is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Additionally, rapid urbanization has led to requirement for residential buildings such as schools, colleges, clinics, roads, and commercial spaces. Massive funding from the local government to cater to demands for public infrastructures is predicted to drive market expansion in the upcoming years. Moreover, improvement in the existing infrastructures is one of the key drivers for a robust market growth.

The formwork market is broadly categorized into three major segments based on the product type such as timber & plywood formwork, aluminum formwork and steel formwork. Timber & plywood formwork segment is growing rapidly in the with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of timber & plywood formwork segment is attributed to the easy availability, lower cost and easy transport.

Leading Players Analysis covered in these report

PERI

Doka

BEIS

ULMA

Alsina

Acrow

Acrowmisr

PASCHAL

NOE

RMD Kwikform

Intek

Hankon

Zulin

Condor

Waco International

Taihang

GCS

MFE

Pilosio

Mesa Impala and many others

The formwork market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in building & construction industry, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth over the coming years.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the formwork market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, rising commercial infrastructural activities, increasing governmental funding for public infrastructure, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

