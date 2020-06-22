PVDF Film Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook, 2022

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The worldwide PVDF film market is projected to exhibit healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), also termed as polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), is an extremely inert thermoplastic fluoropolymer film that is formulated from polymerization of vinylidene difluoride.

Several properties are exhibited by a film, such as high resistance to chemicals, including bromine, iodine, chlorine, fluorine, and strong acids at high temperatures, and ease of processing. In addition, resistance to microbiological organisms, inert to radiation and UV, flame retardant, and resistance to abrasion are other characteristics of these films.

Increase in use of PVDF films in several industries has increased their demand and will continue to do so in the forecast period. However, incompatibility with glass fiber and high cost is restraining the PVDF film market. Nevertheless, development of higher strength and stiffer PVDF films is anticipated to provide a growth opportunity for the market.

Key Players:

• DuPont

• Arkema

• SKC Films

• DENKA

• Huitian New Material

• Hangzhou Foremost

• Kureha Corporation

• Solvay

• HIUV New Materials

• Polyflon Company

• Welch Fluorocarbon

The government of India published a draft national chemical policy, in February 2014, which is aimed at increasing the country’s chemical production at a local level from 3% to 6% from 2014 to 2020. This policy is expected to open new opportunities for market players. The rapid growth of chemical and healthcare industry in China, on account of easy raw material access and a low manufacturing price, is anticipated to result in an optimistic outlook of the market in the years to come.

Technological advancements are anticipated to take the PVDF film market to new heights. Market participants are paying more attention to effectiveness and safety of their offerings and hence, product innovation is among their go-to strategies. North America is one of the prominent regions and will continue to account for a large share in the global arena throughout the forecast period, owing to increased demand from the oil and gas, construction and new energies industries.

Arkema Group, a large-scale advanced materials and specialty chemicals company, has made substantial investments for the growth of PVDF polymer capacity in developing countries such as China to meet the growing demand for PVDF films in a developing application such as water filtration and new energies. Furthermore, the company plans to increase its PVDF business in Brazil with the growth of its coatings production capacity.

On the basis of region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

On the basis of the end users/applications:

• Photovoltaic

• Automotive

• Construction

• Agriculture

