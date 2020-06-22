Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2016 – 2026

Health care stakeholders need to invest in value-based care, innovative care delivery models, advanced digital technologies. XploreMR will help you to know declarative, procedural, contextual, and somatic information about the “Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market”. It also provides a critical assessment of the performance of emerging and mature markets in a new publication titled “Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market: X-Ray System and CT-Scanner Product Type Segments to Compete for the Most Attractive Segment Title Throughout the Forecast Period: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026”.

Rise in incidences of orthopaedic diseases and bone injuries is fuelling the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market growth

The global orthopaedic imaging equipment market is anticipated to be valued at nearly US$ 12,500 Mn in terms of revenue by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% over the assessment period. The global orthopaedic imaging equipment market is expected to represent nearly US$ 5,000 Mn in terms of incremental opportunity between 2016 and 2026.

Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2016–2026

X-Ray System segment is anticipated to be the largest segment among orthopaedic imaging equipment market product type segments, which accounted for nearly US$ 2,500 Mn in 2016 and is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 3,500 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. This segment is projected to create absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 100 Mn in 2017 over 2016

CT-Scanner segment is estimated to register a 5.2% CAGR over the forecast period and be valued at nearly US$ 3,000 Mn by 2026 end. The segment is estimated to gain 48 BPS by 2026. Revenue from the CT-Scanner segment in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market is expected to grow 1.7x by 2026 end as compared to that in 2016

EOS Imaging Systems segment revenue in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market is expected to grow 5.1x by 2026 end as compared to that in 2016

MRI System segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 70 Mn in 2017 over 2016. Revenue from this segment in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market is expected to grow 1.4x by 2026 end as compared to that in 2016

Ultrasound segment is anticipated to record absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 100 Mn in 2017 over 2016. Revenue from this segment in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market is expected to grow 1.9x by 2026 end as compared to that in 2016

Nuclear Imaging System segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 30 Mn in 2017 over 2016. Revenue from this segment in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market is expected to grow 1.6x by 2026 end as compared to that in 2016.

Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type, 2016–2026

The X-ray System segment is expected to remain the most attractive segment in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market with an attractiveness index of 1.7. The CT-Scanner segment is anticipated to be the second-most attractive segment in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market with an attractiveness index of 1.3 over the forecast period.

“Fusion and multimodality of diagnostic equipment to be the latest trend in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market

Fusion and multimodality of diagnostic equipment is one of the important trends likely to govern the global orthopaedic imaging equipment in the coming decade. For specialties such as spinal radiosurgery, the merger of MRI and CT imaging techniques creates an opportunity to run the full range of imaging scans simultaneously from the same place and time. The fusion also allows to merge the information from corresponding imaging modalities for additional or customised set of information. Additionally, fusion imaging and multimodality offers a comfort level to patients as it does not need repositioning and requires less time.

In addition, companies are now focussing on the development of imaging modalities to overcome the existing limitation of CT scans for orthopaedic imaging. For example, CT scans have a limitation of multiple rotation, due to which they cannot capture weight-bearing images. However, manufacturers such as Carestream have come up with an innovative solution to this. The company has developed “OnSight 3D Extremity System” that offers high quality point of care imaging for sports and orthopaedic practices.” — Analyst – Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Market Insights