Dental Digital X-ray Market worth $3,290.6 million by 2020, at a CAGR of 8.8%Dental Digital X-ray Market worth $3,290.6 million by 2020, at a CAGR of 8.8%

Factors such as technological advancements, rapidly growing geriatric population, ability of digital systems to reduce diagnosis time and provide improved image quality, growing adoption of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), increase in dental disorders, and the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry are propelling the market of dental digital X-ray during the forecast period.

What the Market Looks Like?

Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, the global Dental Digital X-ray market is estimated to reach $3,290.6 million by the end of 2020.

“Hybrid X-ray systems are expected to register the highest CAGR”

The market of dental digital X-ray is segmented into intraoral X-ray systems, extraoral X-ray systems, and hybrid X-ray systems. Hybrid X-ray systems are expected to register the highest CAGR owing to advantages of hybrid systems such as minimum exposure to radiation, lower price of these systems as compared to high-end digital panoramic/cephalometric units, and technological advancements and rapid digitization in dentistry.

Geographical growth scenario of Dental Digital X-ray Market

Geographically, the market of dental digital X-ray is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2015. However, the Asian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Growth in the Asian market can be attributed to growth in the geriatric population, focus of emerging and leading market players to expand their presence in the developing Asian markets, rise in disposable income, less stringent regulatory guidelines, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growth in medical tourism in the region.

Leading market players

The prominent players in the Dental Digital X-ray market include Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Planmeca Oy (Finland), Vatech Co. Ltd. (South Korea), LED Medical Diagnostics (Canada), The Yoshida Dental MFG.Co. Ltd. (Japan), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), Air Techniques, Inc. (U.S.), and Cefla s.c. (Italy)

