Impact of COVID-19 on Data Extraction Software Market, Infers Fact.MR

Data extraction has emerged as a technique of extracting and discovering new knowledge in data implicit in a large data warehouse to enable better business decisions and strategy formulation. Various organizations are focusing on data extraction techniques to handle huge amount of data, and to apply interesting data extraction algorithms and visualizations in quick time. Data extraction software market is witnessing rapid growth, owing to the growing demand of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Data extraction software are reshaping the industry by enabling digital transformation across industries such as banking, process manufacturing, professional services and federal/central government and business processes. Due to increase in organizational data, the adoption of big data solutions, and usage of business analytics has been increased in the organizations to better understand their customers, and drive efficiencies.



Global Data Extraction Software Market: Segmentation



Segmentation of the Data Extraction Software Market on the Basis of Component:

Tools

Services



Segmentation of the Data Extraction Software Market on the Basis of Organization Type:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises



Segmentation of the Data Extraction Software Market on the Basis of Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based



Segmentation of the Data Extraction Software Market on the Basis of Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Medical & Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government and Public Sector

Others ( Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utility, Defence)



