New Book by Al Dawson: Searching for Noriko

New York City, NY, 2020-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Al Dawson Searching for Noriko hitting stores everywhere on June 2nd, 2020.

Searching for Noriko is a multicultural story—with thriller elements and a romantic subplot—about a diverse cast of characters on different continents. An American GI, a veteran of Okinawa, worries about the stability of his marriage. He is haunted by memories of the woman he rescued—and wronged—in 1945. Japanese beauty is conflicted about a planned reunion with a former lover in New York. Collusion between underworld elements in Japan and North Korean agents threatens to spiral into an international crisis. These events dramatically intersect in Searching For Noriko.

Al Dawson is a retired lawyer living in West Palm Beach with his wife Jane and a feral cat named Wee Thomas. A south westerner by birth, he studied for the priesthood, was a collegiate gymnast, earned a JD at New York Law School, and practiced law with several firms and trade associations. Father of Sean, Neil, and Erin, he loves motorcycles, tennis, fine wine and traveling with Jane.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org

