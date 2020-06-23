Lugelo To Be the New Online Journal for Everyone

Seattle, WA, 2020-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — The internet is in frenzy with the launch of a new parenting journal platform. This California based company has introduced Lugelo for journal or daily diary writers. The social network-based website Lugelo will let their users write and share their daily journal, dairies, memories with their dear and near ones.

The web and mobile app-based free online journal is designed specifically for parents, organizations and travelers. It lets them document their experiences, lifestyle and events and easily share within their network with Lugelo. They can create a customized timeline with moments.

“Lugelo was launched to preserve the finest moments of the Internet users. With Lugelo, the users can create, write and share creative stories about their activities, experiences and products. It is their new online private journal to maintain personal and professional relation with the connections. It is for everyone.” quoted Musa Mawanda, CEO of Lugelo Inc.

Based in Silicon Valley, the startup team includes entrepreneurs, parents, experienced developers, cybersecurity experts and storytelling experts who firmly believe in preserving their precious life stories. They operate from Seattle, WA, with data centers in Santa Clara and Hayward, CA.

People tend to express their thoughts in the form of private journals, blogs, storytelling, scrapbook biographies and stories on multiple platforms. Be it regarding the birth of their first child or a beach vacation, from preparing checklists to sharing tips, the users can enjoy a highly-interactive and engaging platform.

In a very short time, Lugelo is getting popular among users as a story-sharing and private social network app. It is a user-friendly and innovative website and app that helps its users to initiate a conversation at each moment.

“We worked to develop a highly secured app to store private and professional journals. Lugelo is hosted on SSL-certified server to keep your personal information and lifestyle private. Users have complete control over their profiles and can set different sort of privacies for viewing, reading and commenting on the stories.” The CEO further added.

Parents can check and monitor their child’s activities from one spot. They can share stories with their children, make them read-only, allow comments from relatives, family and friends. They can preserve their child’s comprehensive memories of nearly everything. They can include social media posts from family and friends, to let their child enjoy the real-time engaging posts and help them stay connected to their roots.

The organizations can create interactive ways to engage their customers and stay connected to build their brands. Companies, educational institutes and organizations can create how-to, tips and product feature guides to occupy the attention of their targeted audience actively.

The push-notification feature enables the users to get notified when their friends, family or relatives contribute or add comments to their stories. Every user can personalize their stories, moments and tips. They can customize their app interface according to their photos, background colors and fonts.

Lugelo enables users to create time-based stories that express itself more than a visual representation. They can create stories in a manner that includes a broader range of data. They can explore endless stories and conceptualize real-time events to keep their followers and users intrigued across the world.

Further in near future, team Lugelo is soon going to unlock other enormous options to their keen users in the field of online journalism with their dedicated parenting and traveling applications.

