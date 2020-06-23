Radiation Dose Management Market 2024 Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Research

Pune, India, 2020-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in the market is mainly driven by the increasing use of medical imaging modalities due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing concerns over radiation dose exposure, growth in the installed base of radiology equipment, and growing awareness on radiation dose management.

The radiation dose management market is projected to reach USD 447 million by 2024 from USD 206 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

Radiation Dose Management Market by Products & Services (Standalone, Integrated Solutions, Education & Training Services), Modality (Computed Tomography, Nuclear Medicine), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Settings) – Global Forecast to 2024

Global Radiation Dose Management Market is Segmented on:

1. Products & Services

2. Modality

3. End User

Product & service

Based on product & service, the market is segmented into radiation dose management solutions and radiation dose management services. The radiation dose management solutions segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of radiation dose management solutions by healthcare providers owing to the growing regulations regarding ionizing radiation across the globe is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.

Modality

By modality, the market is segmented into computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, mammography, and nuclear medicine. The computed tomography segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of CT examinations worldwide and the rising awareness of radiation dose exposure.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=82326344

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific (APAC)

4. Rest of the World

Geographical Growth Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding the reporting and optimization of radiation doses, high adoption of HCIT technologies, and the presence of stringent regulatory requirements regarding patient safety.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Bayer AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), PACSHealth, LLC (US), and Sectra Medical Systems (Sweden). Other prominent players in this market include Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Novarad Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Agfa HealthCare (Belgium), Canon (Japan), and Qaelum N.V. (Belgium).

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=82326344