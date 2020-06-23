Food Safety Testing Market – Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis

The food safety testing market is projected to grow from USD 17.0 billion in 2018 to USD 24.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth in demand for convenience and packaged food products, an increase in outbreaks of chemical contamination in food processing industries, and the rise in consumer awareness about food safety. However, the increase in global outbreaks of foodborne illnesses and globalization in food trade drive the demand for food safety testing services.

Growing complexities in the food supply chain, economically motivated malpractices, instances of adulteration, lack of adoption of proper hygiene & sanitation practices during production, transportation & storage, lack of awareness about allergens, instances of cross-contamination, non-compliance with labeling laws, and other such factors have resulted in increasing instances of contamination of food products and are responsible for large-scale outbreaks of illnesses and poisoning in humans. This has caused severe concerns among producers, end consumers, regulatory authorities, and other industry stakeholders.

Globalization has had a major impact on food supply worldwide and has increased the global import & export of food products and agricultural commodities. This has further increased the risk of unsafe food reaching consumers in distant markets due to instances of cross-contamination, exposure to toxins, microorganisms, and other contaminants. Due to this increase in food supply trade and inefficient supply chains, food spoilage becomes an important concern. Globalization has also resulted in increased involvement of food supply members such as suppliers, distributors, operators, producers, and consumers. Suppliers receive the food safety guidelines, and the operators set the quality expectations, while the distributors act as an intermediary between the suppliers and operators. The producers receive food safety standards and guidelines from suppliers, while the consumers set the food safety and quality expectations for the operators.

Consumer awareness plays a vital role in implementing the quality and safety procedures of food products through various means, such as labeling, claims, and nutritional facts. Consumers have been educating themselves regarding food-related issues, such as various contaminants, allergens, physiological reactions due to toxins, and effects of processed and stored food on the body through various social media platforms and consumer regulatory acts. Consumer awareness has also been growing with the increased media focus on food safety concerns. Media attention on the information related to consumer demand for food safety has led food producers, manufacturers, and processors to respond to these issues. The shifting demographics and rising consumer awareness highlight the need to make food safety a priority. Consumer demand for imported seasonal products and RTE food has been increasing. Consumers trust certifications by government regulators and media; the consumer demand for certification and media’s influence on consumer behavior related to product recalls drive the food safety testing market.

The major food safety testing vendors include SGS SA (Switzerland), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Intertek Group plc. (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), ALS Limited (Australia), Merieux (US), TÜV SÜD (Germany), TÜV Nord Group (Germany), AsureQuality (New Zealand), Microbac Laboratories (US), FoodChain ID (US), Romer Labs (Austria), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), and Neogen (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as expansions & investments, new service launches, acquisitions, and agreements & joint ventures, to further expand their presence in the global food safety testing market. Acquisition has been the most dominating strategy adopted by major players. This has helped them strengthen their position and expand client base in the food testing market.

SGS primarily offers inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services. The company has nine business segments-consumer & retail; agriculture food & life; oil, gas & chemical; minerals; industrial; government & institution; transportation; certification & business enhancement; and environmental health & safety. It offers food safety testing through its agriculture food & life segment.

The company operates through a network of more than 2,400 offices and laboratories across Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. In April 2018, SGS acquired Oleotest NV (Belgium), a provider of chemical testing services for food, feed, and agricultural commodities. This acquisition was expected to provide the company an entry into a complementary segment for chemical analyses, thereby strengthening its leading position for agriculture & food testing in Belgium.

Eurofins is an international group of laboratories that provide testing and support services to the pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agricultural, and consumer products industries as well as to governments. It offers testing services through the following 13 divisions—food & feed testing, biopharma services, agroscience services, agro testing, clinical diagnostics, cosmetics testing, consumer product testing, forensic services, environmental testing, genomic services, medical devices, Eurofins technologies, and REACH services. The company offers food testing services under its food & feed testing division. In October 2018, Eurofins acquired EnvironeX Group Inc. (Canada), a provider of testing services to the environment, agriculture, food, and health & pharmaceutical sectors with three laboratories in order to expand its presence in the Canadian market.