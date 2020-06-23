Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market – Expected Global Revenue Growth in Near Future

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size for Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information about the market, peer markets, and the parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across value chain through primary research. Thirdly, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Finally, the market breakdown and data triangulation was used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

[133 Pages Report] The transdermal drug delivery systems market is expected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 5.7 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is primarily driven by factors such as the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements in transdermal drug delivery systems.

Recent Developments:

In January 2018, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan) launched ALLESAGA TAPE in the Japanese market.

In July 2018, UCB (Belgium) received the Import Drug License (IDL) for its transdermal rotigotine patch—NEUPRO from the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA).

In August 2018, Luye Pharma (China) signed an agreement with Bayer AG (Switzerland) to acquire the global rights to the Apleek contraceptive transdermal patch

The transdermal patches segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of type, the transdermal drug delivery systems market is segmented into transdermal patches and transdermal semisolids. In 2018, the transdermal patches segment is expected to account for the larger share of the transdermal drug delivery systems market. This drug delivery system offers several advantages, such as reduced dosing frequency, improved bioavailability, reduced adverse events, and drug input termination at any point by the removal of the patch. Also, the use of patches results in increased patient compliance due to their non-invasive nature and painless application. These factors are expected to drive market growth.

The pain management segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pain management, central nervous system disorders, hormonal applications, cardiovascular diseases, and other applications (smoking cessation, motion sickness, and overactive bladder treatment). In 2018, the pain management segment is expected to account for the largest share of the transdermal drug delivery systems market. Growth in this market is largely driven by the high burden of chronic pain worldwide and the growing availability of transdermal products for pain management.

Market Size Estimation:

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the transdermal drug delivery systems market and estimate the size of other dependent submarkets. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.

The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes.

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

North America to dominate the transdermal drug delivery systems market in 2018

North America is expected to dominate the transdermal drug delivery systems market in 2018. The large share of the North American transdermal drug delivery systems market can primarily be attributed to the rising prevalence of targeted diseases (such as chronic pain, central nervous system disorders, and cardiovascular diseases) in the region, the increasing use of contraceptives, and the increasing number of research activities related to transdermal drug delivery systems.

The key players in the transdermal drug delivery systems market are Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), Mylan (US), UCB (Belgium), Novartis (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), Endo International (Ireland), and Purdue Pharma (US).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as product launches and enhancements; agreements, partnerships, mergers, and collaborations; acquisitions; and expansions to strengthen their presence in the global market. Product launches and partnerships have been the most widely adopted strategies by major players from 2015 to 2018. These strategies helped market players to offer innovate products and broaden their customer base.

