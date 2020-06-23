Device as a Service Market Size, Trends and Worldwide Outlook To 2028

Global Device as a Service market – A report by Fact.MR

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Device as a Service market. The Device as a Service report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Each segment alongwith its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the Device as a Service report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Device as a Service market.

The Device as a Service report considers the following years to present the overall market growth:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2028

Key findings of the Device as a Service market study:

Regional breakdown of the Device as a Service market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Device as a Service vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Device as a Service market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Device as a Service market.

Device as a Service Market: Segmentation

The device as a service market can be segmented on the basis of component, organization size, device type, deployment, vertical and region.

On the basis of component, the device as a service market is segmented into:

Software

Services Managed Services Professional Services



On the basis of organization size, the device as a service market is segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

On the basis of device type, the device as a service market is segmented into:

Desktop

Laptop

Tablets

Smartphones

Others

On the basis of deployment, the device as a service market is segmented into:

On-Premise

Cloud

On the basis of vertical, the device as a service market is segmented into:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Education

Government

Others

Device as a Service Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the device as a service market are Swisscom, CompuCom Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Oracle Corporation, Capgemini SE, Amazon, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., VMware, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Plantronics, Polycom, Accenture PLC, Connection, Dell, Inc., Computers Now, Lenovo Group Ltd., NComputing, and SYNNEX Corporation, among Others.

Queries addressed in the Device as a Service market report:

How has the global Device as a Service market grown over the historic period of 2014-2018 ?

? Why are the Device as a Service market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Device as a Service market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Device as a Service market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Device as a Service market?

