High Performance Data Analytics Market extrapolated to reach $78.26 Billion by 2021

According to a new market research report “High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Data Type (Unstructured, Semi-Structured and Structured), Deployment Model (On-Premises and On-Demand), Vertical, and Region – Global forecast to 2021″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the High Performance Data Analytics market estimated to grow from USD 25.71 Billion in 2016 to USD 78.26 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.9%. The proliferation of open source frameworks for big data analytics and the ability of powerful High Performance Computing (HPC) systems to process data at higher resolutions are the key driving forces of HPDA market.

Browse in-depth TOC on “High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market”

69- Tables

55- Figures

152- Pages

Storage by component to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period

The HPDA market is segmented by component which is further categorized into hardware, software, and services. Hardware segment is sub segmented into storage and servers, where storage is poised to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecasted period. HPDA applications are used for computational analysis, information escalated research, rich media, 3D-modelling, seismic handling, data mining, and large scale simulation. These applications handle huge volumes of data in a short span of time and require high capacity accessibility of storage, provided with higher speed and expandability.

On-cloud market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market, by deployment model has been segmented into on-premises and on-cloud model. On-cloud deployment model is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the period 2016 to 2021. On-cloud deployment model will gain traction in the coming years owing to the cost effectiveness, agility, and affordability it offers to the end customer.

North America is expected to dominate the HPDA market during the forecast period

The HPDA market segments the global market on the basis of regions, which include North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the HPDA market in 2016 due to the presence of large enterprises, technical experts, and growing demands for HPDA solutions in this region. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021. The ability to provide real-time intelligence with advanced predictive analytics on different applications has boosted the HPDA market.

The report also encompasses different strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, and product developments, adopted by major players to increase their share in the market. Some of the major technology vendors include Cisco systems (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Red Hat Inc. (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Teradata Corporation (U.S.), SAS Institute (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Cray Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), and ATOS SE (France).

