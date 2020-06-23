Cell Signaling Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.8% | Growth Drivers, Segmentation and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ —

[212 Pages Report] The Cell Signaling Market is expected reach $3.51 billion, at a CAGR of 6.8%

Growth in the cell signaling market is driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases, availability of funding for cell-based research, technological advancements in cell-based research instruments, and the growth of the life science and bio-pharmaceutical industries.

Availability of funding cell based research is key driver for the global cell signalling market

Governments of various countries are promoting and supporting cell-based research activities such as cell signalling, single-cell analysis, and stem cell research. A large portion of the funding from governments is provided to academic research societies to promote cell-based research, which helps in the evaluation of diagnostic and therapeutic applications of various types of cells in the management of chronic and infectious diseases. By driving research into the application and end-user industries for cell analysis, the availability of support plays a significant role in aiding market growth.

Market Segmentation in Depth:

By pathway, the cell signaling market is segmented into AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), Akt, ErbB/HER, Hedgehog (Hh), NF-êB, Janus kinase and signal transducer and activator of transcription (JAK/STAT), Notch, and other signaling pathways. The Akt pathway segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell signaling market.

Based on signaling type, the market is segmented into paracrine, endocrine, autocrine, juxtacrine, and other signaling types (intracrine and neuronal signaling). The endocrine segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell signaling market.

On the basis of technology, the cell signaling market is segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunohistochemistry (IHC), microscopy, flow cytometry, western blotting, mass spectrometry, and other technologies (immunofluorescence and immunoprecipitation). The microscopy segment is estimated to account for the largest share.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell signaling market. Growth in this regional segment is driven by the growth in geriatric population, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and improved life science research infrastructure in the region.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

The key players in the cell signaling market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.) (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Abcam plc (U.K.), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Full Moon BioSystems, Inc. (U.S.), Cell Biolabs, Inc. (U.S.), Cisbio Bioassays (France), Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. (U.S.), BioVision, Inc. (U.S.), Tonbo Biosciences (U.S.), BPS Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), StressMarq Biosciences Inc. (U.S.), Abeomics, Inc. (U.S.), Sino Biological, Inc. (U.S.), RayBiotech, Inc. (U.S.), MEDICAL & BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES CO.,LTD. (Japan), and Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. (U.S.).