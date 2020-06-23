Outlook on Impact of Agricultural Biologicals to Increase the Demand for Agricultural Sustainability and the Usage of Organic Products in Agriculture

Chicago, 2020-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Agricultural biologicals are a diverse group of products which are derived from naturally occurring microorganisms, plant extracts, beneficial insects or other organic matter. They are divided into three major categories namely biostimulants, biopesticides, and biofertility. Various factors responsible for rising the growth of the agricultural biologicals market are the need for new innovations to meet the food needs of a growing world population, along with an increasing demand for agricultural sustainability and the consumers interest in organic products which are used in agriculture to reduce the environmental impacts of current agricultural practices.

The global agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow from USD 7,821.8 million in 2018 to USD 18,984.9 million by 2025.The increasing trend of sustainable agriculture in the global market, low residue levels, and supportive regulations are the key factors driving the growth of the agricultural biologicals market.The rising use of biopesticides to control insect pests have increased the market value for biocontrol in the biologicals market. Biocontrol products are not toxic to the environment unlike their chemical counterpart and only affect the target pests without harming other beneficial insects. The requirement of biocontrol products in micro quantities offers cost-benefits to end-users, which is projected to drive the growth of the market.

Increasing awareness regarding organic food products and usage of organic fertilizers in farming practices

The rise in the population and increased consumption of food products across regions are the key factors that have led to a substantial increase in food production. Farmers mainly focus on opting for conventional chemical-based fertilizers to increase the yield and meet the domestic, as well as international demands. This repeated use of chemical fertilizers has led to the degradation of soil and water quality.

Strong initiatives toward organic farming and the increasing awareness of environmental protection have encouraged the demand for agricultural biologicals in the agriculture industry. Factors such as degrading soil health due to the increasing usage of chemical-based crop protection methods, decreased productivity, and rising instances of pest infestations are the key factors contributing toward the growth of the biologicals segment for crop protection and crop enhancement.

The growth of this market is also attributed to the increasing demand for organic food products. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and opting for organically grown food products. The change in the lifestyle of consumers has led to an increase in consumer preference for food products, which is projected to increase the demand for agricultural biologicals.

The increasing demand for biopesticides in the North American region is projected to drive the growth of the agricultural biologicals market.

The North American region accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018.The largest share of the North American region is attributed to its high-end R&D infrastructure and the high number of patents received for biopesticides and biostimulants by companies based in the region.

Key players in the market include BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), Marrione Bio Innovation (US), Isagro (Italy), UPL (India), Evogene (Israel), Bayer (Germany), and Vegalab (US).

With the increasing cases of death during the Covid-19 pandemic and reservations about the ways through which the corona virus could spread globally, the need for ensuring food safety is increasing at the manufacturer, as well as consumer level. One of the key factors that have led to an increase in the adoption of agricultural biologicals among the farmers is due to the residues left by its chemical fertilizers on various fruit & vegetable crops. Thus, the consumers are shifting towards the consumption of the organic food products. Hence, the use of agricultural biologicals and the biocontrol products during the Covid-19 pandemic and after the pandemic is seen to increase in the near future.

