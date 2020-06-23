Smart Sleep Trackers Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2023

23rd June 2020 – Global Smart Sleep Trackers Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. The smart sleep tracking device, as the name suggests, tracks the sleep of an individual. It also tracks the snoring and breathing, heart rate, bedroom humidity, time asleep, and temperature.

Factors such as increasing number of sleep-related diseases such as insomnia and sleep apnea, etc., rising aged population across the globe and increasing demand for sleep examination owing to increasing incidence of sleep disorders in the adults, and increase in personal disposable income of established and developing nations such as China, U.S., India, and others are likely to drive the smart sleep tracker market in the forthcoming period.

On the other hand, high cost of smart sleep tracking devices and less acceptance of smart gadgets by emerging and small nations are anticipated to hinder market growth in the future. However, rising awareness of sleep as a health concern is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Globally, market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Smart sleep trackers market could be explored by type, technology, application, distribution channel, and geography. Market could be explored by type as Non-wearable, Wearable, and Others. The “Wearable” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. Based on technology, the market could span Electro-active Polymers, Sensors, and Others.

The key applications that could be explored in the market include Home, Health Care, Commercial and Others. The “Home Health Care” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of the market include increasing concern towards health and high demand from end users.

The smart sleep tracker market could be explored based on distribution channel as Online Stores and Offline Stores. The “Online Stores” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of the market include increasing demand, and numerous discounts offer by online sites.

Leading Players Analysis covered in these report

ResMed The U.S)

Beddit Finland

Emfit Oy Finland

Withings France

Sleepace Reston

Fitbit The U.S

Jawbone The U.S)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Smart Sleep Trackers in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

