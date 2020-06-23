DIN Rail Power Supply Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2019-2028

23rd June 2020 – Global DIN Rail Power Supply Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. A DIN rail is a standard metal rail generally use for mounting industrial control furniture inside furniture racks and circuit breakers. These products are critically manufactured from cold rolled carbon steel sheet with a chromated bright surface finish or zinc-plated. While the power supply device is combined in DIN rail systems.

A power supply is an electrical device that supplies electric power to an electric load. DIN rail power supply is an electric device that is mainly used to provide power to the DIN rail system. Factors such as technological advancement, rising government funding in the field and high demand for power supply products abroad and at home are likely to drive the DIN rail power supply market in the forthcoming period.

On the other hand, the high cost of DIN rail power supplies is anticipated to hinder DIN rail power supply market growth in the future. However, power supply units are easy to install and require no or less maintenance is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Globally, market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Market could be explored by type, application, end-user industry, and geography. Market could be explored by type as Three-Phase, Two-Phase, and Single-Phase. The key applications that could be explored in the market include Process Control, Automation, and others. The “Automation” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come.

The DIN rail power supply market could be explored based on end-user industry as Power & Energy, IT Industry, Oil & Gas and Others. The “Power & Energy” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. The key factor that could be attributed to the growth of the market includes high demand from industries.

Leading players of DIN Rail Power Supply including:

PULS

Siemens

Phoenix Contact

Weidmuller

Mean Well

ABB

TDK-Lambda

Schneider Electric

OMRON

IDEC

Murr

Allen-Bradley

Bel Power Solutions

SolaHD

TRACO Power

Reign Power

Astrodyne TDI

XP Power

Mibbo

Heng Fu

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

