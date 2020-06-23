Attractive Opportunities in the Sorbitol Market

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — The market size of sorbitol is projected to grow from USD 1.09 Billion in 2016 to USD 1.42 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2016 to 2021.

The report “Sorbitol Market by Product Type (Liquid/Syrup Sorbitol, and Crystal/Powder Sorbitol), Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals), and Region – Global Forecast to 2021″.

Browse 92 market data tables and 41 figures spread through 145 pages and in-depth TOC on “Sorbitol Market by Product Type (Liquid/Syrup Sorbitol, and Crystal/Powder Sorbitol), Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals), and Region – Global Forecast to 2021”

Globally, people are diagnosed with diabetes; most of them are reported to be affected with type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is associated with food consumption habits and obesity. The increasing health problems due to consumption of sugar-based products and rising purchasing power parity is driving the demand for sorbitol in applications such as cosmetic & personal care, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

Asia-Pacific is the Largest Market for Sorbitol

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the largest market for sorbitol. China is the largest market for sorbitol in Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand for high-quality consumer applications and growing end-use applications have led to innovation and expansion in the region, thus driving the growth of the sorbitol market. The rising investments in the cosmetic & personal care sector is expected to boost the growth of the sorbitol market in Asia-Pacific. Also, increasing health issues due to consumption of sugar promotes usage of sorbitol in this region.

The cosmetic & personal care segment estimated to lead the sorbitol market

Sorbitol is used in various applications, such as cosmetics & personal care, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others. The cosmetic & personal care application segment led the sorbitol market in terms of value as well as volume, followed by the chemicals and food & beverage segments in 2016. The demand of sorbitol in the cosmetic & personal care industry is primarily driven by its excellent functionalities, such as humectant, thickener, and flavoring agent. Also, increasing concern of the people to use organic products to avoid hazards of inorganic products encourage the use of sorbitol in a wide range of personal care and cosmetic products.

Liquid/Syrup Sorbitol is widely used product type of sorbitol

The liquid/syrup sorbitol segment is expected to lead the s market. Liquid/Syrup sorbitol is primarily used in the cosmetic & personal care industry, especially in the manufacturing of personal care applications. Liquid/Syrup sorbitol is cost-effective as it requires less process cost and time in comparison with powder/crystal sorbitol. Liquid/Syrup sorbitol possesses several functionalities, such as sweetening agent, non-cariogenic, cooling effect, sugar-free, low-calorie, filler/diluent, and excellent compressibility. It is used to manufacture toothpaste, chewing gum, mouth fresheners, skin care, hair care, cosmetics, soaps & detergents, and shaving creams.

The major players operating in the sorbitol market are Roquette Frères Corporation (France), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Tereos Starch & Sweeteners (France), Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.), SPI Pharma Inc. (U.S.), Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Merck Millipore Corp. (U.S.), Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. (India), and Gulshan Polyols Ltd. (India).

