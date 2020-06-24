Sunny Sky Solar announced you to launch 5KW Solar Power System in Brisbane

Brisbane, Australia, 2020-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Recently Sunny Sky Solar, a solar power installer specialized in installing solar panels in Brisbane. Sunny Sky Solar is working perfectly to maintain the nature and environment by reducing the public’s dependency on Fossil fuels because the burning of fossil fuel causes heavy damage to our environment.

Now, Sunny Sky Solar has announced the launching of a 5KW solar panel in Brisbane. 5KW solar system is best for the maximum of houses and offices at affordable prices. 5KW solar panel system is perfect to go green, save the environment, and also create an optimum source of renewable energy for households or businesses. A 5KW solar system consumes an area starting from the 25sq meter to 35sq. meter. 5KW solar power system can also be installed on the ground.

The 5KW solar power system can easily produce around 20KW energy in a day. This number can rise in peak hours when the sunlight is brighter.

5KW solar panel system allows you to save a large amount of money for a longer time period. 5KW solar system repays the initial cost is approximately 3 years and after that, you will save a good amount of money every year. With the 5KW solar system, you can easily save up to $50000.

On the announcement of the 5KW solar panel system in Brisbane, the representative of Sunny Sky Solar said “We all are living in the time where technology is everything. Every technology needs the energy to run. Energy is important when you are living in 2020 because you cannot lighten up your house without electricity. Business cannot run their systems and machinery without electricity. The source of electricity we are using is of two types. We have to choose the best for us and for our future. Most of the people are well known to the non-renewable and renewable source of energy. Some of them has taken a step towards using solar energy and install solar panel systems in their house. Using solar energy will save you money by reducing energy cost; it helps in making the environment clean and healthy.”

He further added “We are launching 5KW solar panel system for the normal size houses and small offices. 5KW solar power system reduces your electricity bills and doesn’t need any regular servicing & maintenance so you can save money on service and maintenance also. You only have to pay the installation fee and the team regularly visit your place and monitor the solar system.”

The main benefit of 5KW solar systems in Brisbane is, it can easily install in any location. No matter the sunlight is low or high, it can produce electricity easily in low sunlight also. It contains 15-20 solar panels which can be installed on a normal size rooftop.

5KW solar power system is available in on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid types. You can choose according to your energy need and electricity condition. There are some locations where electricity makes trouble and people experience heavy power outages. Households with this kind of problem can go for the off-grid or a hybrid solar power system.

Sunny Sky Solar is a solar installer company in Brisbane that deals in a wide range of solar power systems that include a 5KW solar power system, a 6KW solar power system, 10KW solar power system, and so on at the best price.

Sunny Sky Solar works well from the planning of installation to the cleaning and maintenance. Cleaning and maintenance is the most important part that helps in producing energy with higher efficiency. If dust and water stay on the solar panels, energy production decreases and you will see the result in electricity bills.

Sunny Sky Solar use efficient and durable solar products that include solar panels, solar battery, and solar inverter with a good exchange warranty period. If any of the solar equipment stops working or making any problem in producing energy, the Sunny Sky Solar team replace it in exchange warranty period.

They provide consultation service on phone or at your place from the best solar experts who discuss with you and tell you the most perfect solar system for you according to your energy needs and budget. In their 15 years of experience, they have always installed solar power systems in the supervision of professionals and experts. They install solar systems with all the safety measures so that work can be done without any injury.