Software Advice Names CareSmartz360 as a FrontRunner for Home Health Care Software

Pittsford, NY, 2020-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — CareSmartz360 announced that it was named a FrontRunner for Home Health Software by Software Advice. FrontRunners® is designed to help small businesses evaluate which software products may be right for them.

“We’re excited to be a leader in the FrontRunners® report by Software Advice,” says Manipal Dhariwal, CEO of Caresmartz.

“The success of CareSmartz360 was highlighted by the highest scores in usability & user recommendations, due to the overall ease of use by home care agencies, clients, & caregivers.”

“With so many software vendors in the service space, it’s challenging for agencies to choose the best home care & home health technology partner that can help them achieve their business goals, “continued Manipal.

“Companies like Software Advice help rate vendors and keep the buyers informed regarding the top solutions for home health & home care in the industry.”

“Recognition as a FrontRunner by Software Advice is an exceptional validation as we continue to navigate innovation to build better customer experiences,” he adds.

FrontRunners® is published on Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. FrontRunners® evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products based on Usability and Customer Satisfaction ratings for small businesses.

FrontRunners® for home health software is available at Software Advice’s official website. The report is based on analysis of home health software on diverse parameters that include features, market trends, buyer information, deployment strategies and ease of access.

Disclaimer

FrontRunners® constitutes the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views nor constitute an endorsement by Software Advice or its affiliates.

About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360 is a cloud-based, HIPAA compliant Home Care Software Solution that seamlessly integrates Client Intake, Scheduling, Electronic Visit Verification, Billing & Payroll, HR, Marketing, Training, and Reporting. CareSmartz360 gives you control over every aspect of your home care business that thrives in productivity & helps in scaling business growth.

About Software Advice

Software Advice is the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. Advisors provide free, personalized software recommendations, helping companies of all sizes find products that meet their business needs.

Software Advice also features objective research by industry experts and reviews from validated users, saving buyers time and resources. Software Advice is a Gartner company. For more information, visit www.softwareadvice.com.