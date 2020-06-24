Freyr Launches Covid-19 Web Platform for Manufacturers

Freyr announces the launch of a powerful web platform for Covid-19 driven with real-time information for manufacturers to make them go to the markets, right in time and support them in emergency use authorizations with global Regulatory authorities.

Posted on 2020-06-24 by in Biotech, Healthcare // 0 Comments

New Jersey, USA, 2020-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Freyr – a leading global Regulatory solutions and services company, announces the launch of a powerful web platform for Covid-19 driven with real-time information for manufacturers to make them go to the markets, right in time and support them in emergency use authorizations with global Regulatory authorities.

In the light of recent times, the need of the hour for the Covid-19-related product manufacturers is to access and easily decode the region-specific Regulatory information to launch their products globally.

With a strong intent to stand up to the requirement and to support the cause of being together in saving lives, Freyr is glad to unleash an exclusive Covid-19 web platform that not only furnishes a gamut of Covid-19 related health authority/country/product-specific information, but also deploys Covid-19 Regulatory Task Force (CRTF) to provide expert consultation. The platform is specifically targeted to provide:

  • Product & Country Specific Registration Guidance/Support
  • Covid-19 Related Regulatory Updates
  • Exclusive Case Studies, Whitepapers & Thought Leadership Articles
  • Free Consultation Support
  • Free Regulatory Software Tools

“The outbreak of Covid-19 is a threat to the entire humankind, and the only way we foresee overcoming this is by standing together. The priority is to let manufacturers be aware of the global health authority regulations that can empower them to chalk out a robust plan for compliant global market-entry,” said Suren Dheenadayalan, CEO, Freyr. “The launch of this platform is our first step towards information provision, and we are glad to deploy Covid-19 Regulatory Task Force (CRTF) to drive this with utmost precision. We strongly believe, together we can reach-out globally and succeed in saving lives,” added Suren.

About Freyr

Freyr is a leading, niche, full-service global Regulatory Solutions and Services Company supporting, Large, Medium and Small Size Global Life sciences companies, (Pharmaceutical |Generics | Medical Device | Biotechnology | Biosimilar | Consumer Healthcare | Cosmetics) in their entire Regulatory value-chain; ranging from Regulatory Strategy, Intelligence, Dossiers, Submissions etc. to Post- Approval / Legacy Product Maintenance, Labeling, Artwork Change Management and other related functions.

Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, Freyr has regional offices across UK, Germany, UAE, Canada, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, Slovenia, Austria, Sri Lanka and has Global Delivery Center in Hyderabad, India.

  • 550+ global clients and growing
  • 750+ global Regulatory experts
  • 700+ regional Regulatory affiliates across 120+ countries
  • ISO 9001 Certified for strong process and quality management
  • ISO 27001 Certified for information security management, state-of-the-art infrastructure
  • https://www.freyrsolutions.com/freyr-launches-covid-19-web-platform-for-manufacturers

