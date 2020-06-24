AccelByte Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a Build Partner

By hosting a game with AccelByte backend services, game developers/publishers can make their game playable on multiple platforms including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile. And with AccelByte’s unified backend platform, the game is ready to go cross-platform, allowing for:

cross-play with players on different platforms,

cross-progression/save with a central account system, or

cross-buy (buy once play anywhere/BOPA)

Armada, built on top of Google Agones and Google Cloud Game Servers, can scale game servers to multiple regions closest to the players to ensure the lowest latency. It will take care of the game server lifecycle as well, to ensure not only that the players aren’t interrupted during multiplayer sessions, but also that the hosting is maximally cost effective. If rolling out an update of a new server patch with zero downtime is important to a game developer/publisher, Armada is the solution.

To visit AccelByte’s page on Google Cloud Partner Directory, click this link.