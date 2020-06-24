Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market is projected to reach $7.2 billion by 2025 | CAGR of 27.6%

COVID-19 impact on the Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

Market growth can be attributed to the growing need to curtail escalating healthcare costs, shift from inpatient to outpatient surgical procedures, and growing demand for IT solutions such as mhealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring for better management.
Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market by Product (EHR, Practice Management, Telehealth, Healthcare Analytics, PHM, Supply Chain Management, RCM, Surgical planning, Quality Management), Specialty Type (Single, Multi-specialty) – Global Forecast to 2025

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market DRIVERS :

1. Increasing number of Ambulatory Surgical Centerss
2. Need to curtail escalating healthcare costs
3. Growing use of IT solutions among ASCs

Based on products and services, the Ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented into clinical solutions, non-clinical solutions, and HCIT outsourcing services. In 2019, the clinical solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory surgical centers market.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
5. Latin America
6. Middle East & Africa

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory surgical centers market, followed by Europe. The large share of this region can be attributed to the high adoption of Ambulatory surgical centers for reducing the soaring healthcare costs, increasing volume of surgical procedures performed, and the presence of significant market players, such as Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US).

Key Market Players

Cerner Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), athenahealth, Inc. (US), Optum (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH) (US), eClinicalWorks (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), Advanced Data Systems Corporation (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), CureMD (US), HST Pathways (US), and Surgical Information Systems (US).

