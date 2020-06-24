Women’s Health Diagnostics Market – Anticipated to Witness High Growth in the Near Future

Pune, India, 2020-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Factors such as growing awareness about various health-related disorders among women, rising incidence of various chronic and lifestyle disorders in women, and high prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis in women across the globe are driving the growth of the market.

The global women’s health diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 36.64 Billion by 2021 from USD 25.03 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of around 7.9% during the forecast period.

Women’s Health Diagnostics Market by Application (Prenatal Testing, Down Syndrome, HPV, Fertility Test, Pregnancy Test, Urinary Tract Infections, Osteoporosis, Breast, Cervical and Ovarian Cancer Test) End User (Hospitals, Home Care) – Forecast to 2021

Market Dynamics

High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases in Women

Rising Incidence of Chronic and Lifestyle-Related Disorders in Women

Increasing Awareness About Fertility Testing in Women and IniTIAtives Taken By Government and Health Organizations

Increased Adoption of Point-Of-Care and Rapid Diagnostic Tests

Growth in the Number of Private Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Public-Private Partnerships to Enhance the Infrastructure of Diagnostic Imaging Centers

The global women health diagnostics market is a mature market and characterized by the presence of number of players. This industry is witnessing an increasing number of acquisitions, product launches and alliances such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations between players offering better women health diagnostics solutions.

The global market has been segmented, on the basis of applications, and end users. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into various segments, namely, osteoporosis testing, ovarian cancer testing, cervical cancer testing, breast cancer testing, pregnancy & ovulation testing, prenatal genetic screening & carrier testing, infectious disease testing, sexually transmitted disease testing, and ultrasound.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of the World (RoW)

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2015, North America commanded the largest share of the global women health diagnostics market. The major share of this region can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cancer among women in this region, increasing incidence of lifestyle related health disorders, growing focus of manufacturers of women’s health diagnostic products on expanding their presence in this region, and increasing demand for fertility testing monitors.

Key Questions

Currently, which are major applications in women’s health diagnostics market and which will be the emerging applications in the near future?

What are the major end users in market?

Most of the vendors have opted product launches, agreements, collaborations, & partnerships, and acquisitions as the key growth strategies. Where will it take the industry in the mid to long term in terms of innovation and market growth?

What are the growth strategies and strengths of market players impacting their market positioning?

Key Market Players

The prominent players in this market are Siemens AG (Germany), Quest Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Alere Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), bioMérieux SA (France), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).