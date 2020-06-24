Cleanroom Technologies Market size hits USD 7.9 billion by 2024

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Cleanroom Technologies Market by Product (HVAC, HEPA filters, air shower, apparel, gloves, vacuum systems, disinfectants), Construction (Drywall, Hardwall, Softwall), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2024″ The cleanroom technologies market size is expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2024 from USD 5.7 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Cleanroom Technology Market.

Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=263122482

By product, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market

The consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high and growing number of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing. Also, the large number of R&D activities in the healthcare industry is resulting in a stable demand for cleanroom consumables among end-users. This segment includes safety consumables and cleaning consumables.

In the cleanroom construction market, by type, the hardwall cleanrooms segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The hardwall cleanrooms segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can be attributed to factors such as the higher demand for hardwall cleanrooms, as they are more design-flexible than standard and softwall cleanrooms, quick and easy to install, freestanding for easy portability, and easy to expand or reconfigure.

Download an Illustrative overview of the report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263122482

Key Players

Azbil Corporation (Japan), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Ardmac (Ireland), Clean Air Products (US), Labconco Corporation (US), Dynarex Corporation (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Taikisha Ltd. (Japan), Exyte AG (Germany), COLANDIS GmbH (Germany), ABN Cleanroom Technology (Belgium), Clean Rooms International, Inc. (US), Bouygues Group (France), Terra Universal, Inc. (US), Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd (UK), Camfil (Sweden), OCTANORM-Vertriebs-GmbH (Germany), Parteco Srl (Italy), and Airtech Japan, Ltd. (Japan).

Kimberly-Clark has an extensive range of cleanroom consumables and a prominent presence across the globe. It targets faster-growing as well as higher-margin segments such as wiping & safety consumables within the K-C Professional business segment to achieve further growth.

Request for Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=263122482