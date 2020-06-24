Dental Restoratives Market Size to Develop Lucratively by 2025

Oral healthcare has undergone a radical shift since the dawn of the 21st century. The evolution of specialized dental care to cater to niche areas has acquired surging popularity. People today don’t undergo dental surgeries plainly for preventive care. The growing importance of aesthetics has compelled individuals to undergo cosmetic surgeries with the objective of enhancing teeth attractiveness. These trends have immensely contributed to the emergence and flourishing of the dental restoratives market, anticipated to record a staggering CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

The onset of the coronavirus pandemic has dented growth projections of the market for the near-term forecast. With the number of cases surging massively, hospitals and clinics have been redirecting their resources towards caring for coronavirus impacted patients, sidetracking treatment for elective surgical procedures. Consequently, the demand for dental cosmetic enhancements has seen a significant dip throughout the duration of the pandemic. This trend is anticipated to continue through 2020.

“Dentists are increasingly resorting to the use of nanomaterials to develop dental implants to facilitate self-healing, enamel rebuilding and protection against bacterial infections. Market players must capitalize on this trend to expand their customer base and target a wider audience,” infers a Fact.MR analyst.

Act Today to Succeed Tomorrow, Know the COVID-19 Impact, Request for Sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4725

Dental Restoratives Market- Important Takeaways

Europe towers over other regional dental restorative market landscapes, attributed to increasing frequencies of dental surgeries in the wake of robust insurance coverage. Asia-Pacific shall soon catch-up as several countries such as India are emerging as dental surgery hubs on back of of significant healthcare investments.

Growing usage of biomaterials in dental implants is providing impetus to restorative materials amongst dental practitioners during the forecast period.

Emergence of a growing number of licensed dental practitioners shall drive the dental restoratives market to new heights.

A staggering CAGR of ~7% is predicted between 2020 and 2025 for the market.

Dental Restoratives Market- Driving Factors

Dental complications among the geriatric population such as dental caries and enamel weakening are stimulating demand for dental care augmenting the usage of dental restoratives.

Increased availability of affordable quality dental care in emerging economies such as India is stimulating medical tourism from Europe and North America, leading to the emergence of qualified dental professionals.

Cosmetic dental care is considered synonymous with preventive care, leading to increased expenditure on restorative surgeries.

Dental Restoratives Market- Key Constraints

Extended regulatory proceedings for ascertaining efficacy and safety of new products delay product launches, requires considerable expenditure for companies and consumes valuable time thus restricting market growth.

High cost of dental implants render them unaffordable to patients with low and middle incomes, limiting market penetration of dental restoratives.

Anticipated COVID-19 Impact

The novel coronavirus pandemic has significant implications for the growth of the dental restoratives market. Given the highly contagious nature of the disease and the unavailability of a potential cure, medical practitioners are exercising the utmost caution to prevent the nosocomial transmission of the disease.

In the restorative dental care sector, the risk of spreading the virus is significantly heightened through aerosols employed by dentists in their surgical procedures. Although they wear adequate protective gear, the virus can still penetrate through the equipment as they are extremely light.

Moreover, the aerosols can direct the virus towards the patient, jeopardizing their health. It is, therefore, highly advisable to delay dental surgical procedures to a later date, once the pandemic has subsided.

In order to compensate dental practitioners for the loss of business during the pandemic, several dental restoratives manufacturers such as Straumann group are providing correspondence courses on business recovery plans.

These platforms shall not only aid dentists in following the best business practices to maximize their revenue and cover overhead costs, but will also provide them knowledge on technologically enhanced dental implants and devices which would reduce surgery time and increase productivity.

For More Detailed Information about Methodology @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4725

Competition Landscape

The dental restoratives market is consolidated, comprising of the following market players: Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Zimmer Biomet and Institut Straumann AG. The primary focus of all the market players is on new product development. Moreover, these players are targeting emerging economies such as Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa.

The presence of a large population pool requiring dental surgeries is the key driving factor behind the increased foray into these countries. Additionally, the presence of a strong manufacturing base, availability of inexpensive labor and increasing medical tourism are also propelling companies towards these lucrative markets.

More about the Report

Fact.MR provides a detailed analysis on the global dental restoratives market, incorporating historical as well as forecast data. The market has been segmented based on product type (restorative equipment (CAD/CAM & dental delivery systems, rotary instruments, light curing equipment, casting devices, mixing devices, dental drills, dental furnace and articulating equipment), restorative material (direct restorative dental material, indirect restorative dental material, biomaterials, bonding materials and dental impression materials), prosthetics and implants) and end-user (hospitals, dental clinics, dental institutes & research centers and others) across five regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa).

Press Release: https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1474/global-dental-restoratives-market