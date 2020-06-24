Leading Glass Testing Instruments Market Companies Continue to Struggle with Production Capacity Sustenance amid COVID-19 – Fact.MR Study

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Glass testing instruments are used to measure the breaking force, tension, rupture and ceramics of a glass. These glass testing instruments are extensively used by the research & development and testing departments of glass manufacturers. Apart from this, glass testing instruments are also used by building contractors, glass merchants and glass fabricators. The global glass industry is booming, due to the rising consumer demand for pure, green and sustainable food and beverage packaging. Glass remains chemically pure and inert on contact with any substance; this property makes it safe for use in food and pharmaceutical packaging. Glass does not stain, deteriorate or contaminate the product packaged inside, in fact it helps the product maintain freshness for a stipulated time. Attributing to these properties, glass is the preferred alternative to plastic and metal for sustainable packaging. Moreover, stringent government rules & regulations to replace plastic with glass are expected to support the demand for glass and in turn, glass testing instruments. Any product made with glass needs to be tested for durability and glass testing instruments help in testing the quality of products made with glass.



Glass Testing Instruments Market: Dynamics

The glass testing instruments market primarily depends upon developments in glass and allied industries across the globe. Increasing usage of glass in packaging formats, automotive, construction and architectural designs, furniture and sound proofing applications has provided impetus for growth of the glass industry. On the flipside, stringent quality and performance requirements have also increased. Thus, glass testing instruments are expected to gain traction for testing and compliance requirements.



The glass testing instruments market can be segmented on the basis of end use and product type.

On the basis of product type, the glass testing instruments market has been segmented into:

Coating Detectors

Stress Viewer

Thickness Gauge

Glass Measuring Instruments

Other Glass Testing Instruments

On the basis of end use, the glass testing instruments market has been segmented into:

Glass Manufacturing

Glass Packaging

Building Contractors

Glass Fabrication

Research and Testing Institutions

Other Industrial



Glass Testing Instruments Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified in the glass testing instruments market include,

GSR Laser Tools

Merlin Laser

Ceralabel-Green

Glass Technology Services Ltd.

Laser Tools

Arg International

Presto Testing Instruments

Canned Instrument Ltd.

Duran Group

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.



