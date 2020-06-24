Oral Care Market Analysis | Industry Growth Report – Forecast 2025

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Oral hygiene awareness is one of the major contributors to market growth in the overall oral care market. Factors such as the rise in the prevalence of dental diseases and the growing awareness about oral healthcare are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Global Market Size –

The global oral care market is projected to reach USD 53.3 billion by 2025 from USD 44.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.0%.

Top Leaders –

• Colgate-Palmolive Company (US) is a global leader in the toothpastes and manual toothbrushes market. The company provides advanced oral care products for kids and adults. High investment in R&D enables the company to develop new and advanced toothpastes and toothbrushes for the oral care market. The company invested approximately USD 289 million in 2016 in R&D. Though the company has a rich product portfolio of toothpastes and toothbrushes, the company does not offer denture products and prosthesis cleaning solutions.

• The Procter & Gamble Company (US) is a pioneer in the oral care market. P&G has a strong product portfolio comprising around ten category-based business units and about 65 brands. Its flagship products in the oral care market include Crest and Oral-B toothpastes and toothbrushes. The company aims to focus on the discovery and development of technologically advanced oral care products. For example, the company is currently focusing on the development of a smartphone-connected toothbrush, a device which gives personalized advice to people for brushing.

Some of the other players competing in this Oral Hygiene Market are Unilever plc. (UK), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GC Corporation (Japan), Dr. Fresh, LLC (US), 3M Company (US), Lion Corporation (Japan), Church & Dwight Co, Inc. (US), Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), Jordan AS (Norway), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Dentaid Ltd. (UK), Kao Corporation (Japan), LG Household & Health Care Ltd. (South Korea), Dabur India Ltd. (India), The Himalaya Drug Company (India), Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. (India), Supersmile (US), Ranir, LLC. (US), Young Innovations, Inc. (US), and Ultradent Products, Inc. (US).

Geographic Over view –

In 2019, the Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the Oral Hygiene Market, followed by Europe. The dominant share of the Asia Pacific is attributed mainly to the rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of dental diseases, increasing focus of prominent players on emerging Asian countries, increasing healthcare expenditure (coupled with the rising disposable income), rising awareness on oral healthcare, and the willingness to spend more on dental care. Other factors, such as the rising number of dental professionals, along with the growing number of dental visits, will further support the growth of the oral care market in this regional segment during the forecast period.

