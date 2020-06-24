DowDuPont (US) and Solvay (Belgium) are the Key Players in the Agricultural Surfactants Market

Chicago, 2020-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The agricultural surfactants market was valued at 1.37 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.88 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.46%. Agricultural surfactants reduce the surface tension and allow the spray solution droplets to spread on the surface of the leaf. They are added to pesticides to increase their efficiency, provide greater coverage of the spray solution, and improve the retention & penetration of pesticides. One of the major factors driving the growth of the agricultural surfactants market is the modern agricultural practices and technologies that involve the use of surfactants.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Adoption of Precision Farming and Protected Agriculture

Increase in Demand for Green Solutions

Restraints

Regulations on the Use of Synthetic Surfactants

Use of Genetically Modified Seeds

Opportunities

Production of Sustainable Bio-Based Surfactant Products

Development of Cost-Effective Production Techniques

Challenges

Growth in Environmental Concerns Against the Usage of Agrochemicals

Key Players:

DowDuPont (US)

BASF (Germany)

AkzoNobel (Netherlands)

Evonik (Germany)

Solvay (Belgium)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Nufarm (Australia)

DowDuPont produces and sells a wide range of products through its business units that include agriculture, materials science, and specialty products, globally. The company operates through eight segments-agriculture, performance materials & coatings, industrial intermediate & infrastructure, packaging & specialty plastics, electronics & imaging, nutrition & biosciences, transportation & advanced polymers, and safety & construction. The agriculture segment has a diverse worldwide network that markets and distributes the companys brands to customers, globally.

Solvay is a chemical and advanced materials company and is involved in delivering innovative sustainable products and solutions. The company offers its products & services to diversified markets through segments such as agro, feed & food; automotive & aerospace; building & construction; consumer goods & healthcare; electrical & electronics; resources & environment; and industrial applications. It offers surfactants through its agro, feed & food segment. The company has offices across 58 countries at 139 locations, along with 21 major research and innovation centers across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America; this enables it to have a global market presence. In July 2015, Solvay opened an alkoxylation plant in Singapore, the largest in Asia. This expansion helped to cater to the growing demand for specialty surfactants in this region

AkzoNobel is a major producer and distributor of specialty chemicals, paints, and coatings. The company operates its business through three segments-decorative paints, performance coatings, and specialty chemicals. The company offers surfactants through its specialty chemicals segment for oil & gas, metals & mining, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical industries. AkzoNobel has a major presence in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It has subsidiaries in more than 80 countries and supplies its products to a large number of business partners. In May 2017, AkzoNobel opened a new monochloroacetic acid (MCA) plant in Gujarat, India. This new plant would have the capacity of 35.27 KT/year (32,000 tonnes/year). The demand for MCA is growing in Asian countries, and it finds applications in agrochemicals, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, thermo-stabilizers, surfactants, and cosmetics.

The South American region is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing need for high-quality surfactants for the agricultural application.